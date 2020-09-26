OTTAWA -- Ottawa sees a one-day high for COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Ottawa schools and a motorist spotted travelling 200 kilometres an hour in Ottawa's west-end.

CTV News Ottawa looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.

Ottawa Public Health declared the first COVID-19 outbreak in an Ottawa school last weekend. Now, there are eight outbreaks declared at Ottawa schools.

Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school in Barrhaven is closed for two weeks after two students and two staff members tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 outbreaks have now been declared at eight schools in Ottawa.

Assumption School

Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort

Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion

Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel

Franco-Ouest

Gabrielle Roy Public School

Lycee Claudel

Monsignor Paul Baxter School

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told CTV Morning Live her goal is to keep schools open, but that requires lowing the COVID-19 transmission in the community.

Ottawa recorded its highest-ever daily increase in COVID-19 cases this week since the start of the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The previous high was 76 new cases on April 29.

On Thursday, 82 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa.

As of Saturday, there have been 4,005 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 280 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health showed this week how an outdoor gathering can lead to "multiple" cases of COVID-19 and over 100 people isolating.

Dr. Etches told the Board of Health about how 40 people attended an outdoor gathering in a park. It ended with 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 100 people forced to self-isolate for two weeks and get tested.

Of the 40 people at the outdoor gathering, two people went on to develop symptoms of COVID-19, Etches said. One of those people went on to have close contacts in their household, who tested positive.

But the other person with symptoms had a far wider impact.

“It really had a significant impact in terms of two workplace outbreaks,” Etches said, noting one of the outbreaks was at a child care centre.

Two days after Ontario introduced new limits on social gatherings in Ottawa, Ottawa bylaw officers issued a ticket for a large gathering in Gloucester-South Nepean.

Bylaw chief Roger Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa an $880 fine was issued for a gathering of more than 25 people that occurred on Sept. 19.

Ontario announced new limits on social gatherings and a minimum fine of $10,000 for breaking the indoor and outdoor social gathering limits last week. Premier Doug Ford said people attending an illegal gathering face a $750 fine under the new rules.

Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa the $880 fine for the gathering on Sept. 19 was issued because the new fines have not been approved by Ontario's courts.

The new limits on social gatherings limit indoor events to a maximum of 10 people, and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. The new limits apply to social gatherings in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas. It includes functions, parties, gatherings, barbecues and wedding receptions.

As Ottawa Police were conducting a blitz targeting speeding and noisy mufflers, officers spotted a motorist travelling well above the speed limit on Sept. 18.

In a message on Twitter, police said one driver was estimated travelling at 200 kilometres an hour on Woodroffe Avenue. In an update on Facebook, Ottawa Police said the case was still under investigation.

Officers issued 50 tickets during the blitz, including eight stunt driving charges.