OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a motorist speeding at an estimated 200 kilometres an hour was spotted on Woodroffe Avenue during a blitz Friday night.

As part of Project NoiseMaker, officers conducted targeted speeding and noisy mufflers across Ottawa, including on Slack Road, Woodroffe Avenue, Hunt Club Road and Hazeldean Road.

A total of 50 tickets were issued, including eight stunt driving charges and 40 speeding tickets.

Eight motorists were charged with stunt driving by @ottawapolice officers last night on several roads including Slack, Woodroffe, Hunt Club and Hazeldean as part of Operation #Noisemaker. One driver was estimated travelling 200 km/hr on Woodroffe. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 19, 2020

In a message on Twitter, police said one driver was estimated travelling at 200 kilometres an hour on Woodroffe Avenue.

A total of 50 tickets were issued including 40 speeding tickets. The joint forces operation included @PoliceGatineau and @sureteduquebec, who focused on interprovincial bridges. #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 19, 2020

On Thursday, Ottawa Police said the three-month Project NoiseMaker blitz targeting speeding and noisy mufflers resulted in more than 2,000 tickets being issued.

A total of 114 tickets had been issued for excessive speeding and stunt driving.