Motorist spotted speeding at estimated 200 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue: Ottawa Police
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a motorist speeding at an estimated 200 kilometres an hour was spotted on Woodroffe Avenue during a blitz Friday night.
As part of Project NoiseMaker, officers conducted targeted speeding and noisy mufflers across Ottawa, including on Slack Road, Woodroffe Avenue, Hunt Club Road and Hazeldean Road.
A total of 50 tickets were issued, including eight stunt driving charges and 40 speeding tickets.
In a message on Twitter, police said one driver was estimated travelling at 200 kilometres an hour on Woodroffe Avenue.
On Thursday, Ottawa Police said the three-month Project NoiseMaker blitz targeting speeding and noisy mufflers resulted in more than 2,000 tickets being issued.
A total of 114 tickets had been issued for excessive speeding and stunt driving.