'Absolutely incredible': PWHL Ottawa fans make inaugural season a success despite missing playoffs, team says
PWHL Ottawa held its season ending media availability on Tuesday, with players and management taking the opportunity to thank fans in the capital.
"I want to obviously thank the fans here in Ottawa," said Mike Hirshfeld, the team's general manager. "They've been absolutely incredible."
The PWHL's inaugural season ended in disappointment for Ottawa after narrowly missing the playoffs by 3 points. Despite the lack of success on the ice, games at TD Place were a hot commodity.
In 12 home games, PWHL Ottawa averaged 7,496 fans. The most attended game was on April 27, when 8,452 fans watched Ottawa take on Montreal.
The first game of the season on Jan. 2 set a North American attendance record for a women's hockey game, and though it has since been broken, players said they would never forget that night.
"I remember going out for warmups that first game and just having tears in my eyes," said forward Gabbie Hughes. "Trying to contain that excitement and the emotions of where women's hockey is at and having this league be so big and so many supporters. It was everything I could ever dream of."
The team is already looking forward to next season, and thinks the support from the fan base will help recruit players.
"I think that's part of the reason Ottawa is such an attractive place for players to want to come," continued Hirshfeld. "They want to be part of that. They want to be cheered on every night and have 8,000 people in the stands."
The franchise will now look forward to the draft, which is set to be held next month.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atlantic
Halifax Regional Police officer charged with assault against female he knows: SiRT
Nova Scotia's police watchdog says a Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault.
Cape Breton residents raise concerns about rats
Some Cape Breton residents have seen a spike in rodent activities.
Toronto
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
How Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap beef escalated within weeks
A long-simmering feud between hip-hop superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a boiling point in recent days as the pair traded increasingly personal insults on a succession of diss tracks. Here’s a quick overview of what’s behind the ongoing beef.
City reverses home run-ban at Toronto west-end baseball diamond
The City of Toronto is changing up its eyebrow-raising rules at a west-end baseball diamond.
Montreal
'Deeply disturbing' that Legault asked police to dismantle McGill encampment: opposition parties
The pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University say they have no plans to leave their encampment, despite a closed-door meeting with the school administration and calls from the premier for the demonstration to be shut down.
Longtime weather specialist Lori Graham announces she's leaving CTV Montreal
CTV News Montreal's ray of sunshine — Lori Graham — is leaving the station after more than 25 years. The longtime weather specialist announced on Tuesday that she is saying goodbye to her CTV family to spend more time giving back to the community, specifically, her faith community on the South Shore.
Montreal Canadiens to get fifth overall pick in NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens retained the fifth pick in the upcoming NHL lottery draft on Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
Man taken to Timmins hospital with gunshot wound after shooting on Sixth Avenue
People in Timmins are waking up to a heavy police presence and road closures in the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday morning.
Windsor
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor, Ont.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Windsor region early Tuesday evening.
Driver impaired by fentanyl sent to prison for 'devastating' death of Lakeshore woman
Trevor Hosie, 36, told the court he didn’t know the marijuana he consumed on May 6, 2023 was laced with a potent opioid. 'Sadly, this tragedy is the predictable outcome of the series of decisions made by Mr. Hosie on May 6, 2023,' Justice Christopher Uwagboe wrote in his sentence decision.
'Shine a light on a dark situation': Lakeshore, Ont. woman plans run to raise funds for ovarian cancer
An ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment can bring darkness frustration and uncertainty. But a Lakeshore mother of two who is now cancer-free is planning to mark the milestone by trying to help others.
London
Knights get key contributions from young players ahead of OHL finals
The London Knights are back in familiar territory. For the second straight year they will play for the J. Ross Robertson Cup in the Ontario Hockey League final.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Sarnia-Lambton
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Sarnia-Lambton early Tuesday evening.
'I’d give them a one-way ticket out of here!' Sarnia councillor reacts in wake of police investigation at homeless encampment
The City of Sarnia will not clear out a homeless encampment in a city park anytime soon. The decision comes after a heated debate and multiple legal opinions — it also came just an hour before a serious stabbing occurred.
Kitchener
$9M in drugs seized by WRPS, two Kitchener residents charged
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the Waterloo Regional Police Services’ history.
OPP investigating alleged sexual assault at Fergus retailer
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
New charges for Ont. woman who previously admitted to defrauding doulas
The Brantford, Ont. woman who was previously sentenced to house arrest after admitting to deceiving doulas has been charged again in connection to a new victim.
Barrie
City aims to remove encampment in Barrie park
Barrie bylaw officers issued a violation notice to an individual who had set up an encampment in the vicinity of Milligan's Pond on Monday.
Casino Rama sets the stage for rock nostalgia with new concerts
Casino Rama Resort is amping up its 2024 entertainment lineup with three new rock performances, promising fans a nostalgic journey.
Police investigate suspicious death in Midland
Police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in the Town of Midland.
Winnipeg
'They've been increasing': Manitoba seeing an increase in number of ticks
This year's tick season is trending upward in Manitoba according to data and experts.
Taking a look at the Manitobans still in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
There are three Manitobans left, all playing for eastern teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs – two with the Carolina Hurricanes and one with the Boston Bruins.
Calgary
Hospitals struggling as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Alberta: doctor
COVID-19 statistics saw an uptick in late April in Alberta — a development one doctor says is straining hospitals even more.
Calgary Flames to pick 9th in 2024 NHL Draft
The Calgary Flames will be picking ninth overall in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft.
Edmonton
Alberta man wanted for child pornography arrested while attempting to leave Canada: RCMP
An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after police received information that he was in B.C. and trying to leave the country.
Oilers fans in B.C. brace for Canucks playoff rivalry
The Vancouver Canucks secured a second-round playoff date last week with the Edmonton Oilers. In the days since, both fan bases have been sizing up their Canadian competition.
Regina
Albert Street flood alert system causes confusion for commuters
On the same day the City of Regina activated its new flood warning system for the Albert Street underpass – drivers were faced with confusion when the system activated despite no flooding.
'They deserve a home': Regina Humane Society struggles to keep up with dog intake
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is facing difficulties as the number of dogs in their care continue to increase.
Sask. government touts record number of surgeries, despite lingering questions over its methods
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health is touting a record number of surgeries performed in the last fiscal year, despite ranking last in the country for knee and hip replacement wait times.
Saskatoon
Saskatchewan care home where elderly man was allegedly attacked suspended after inspection
A Saskatchewan care home where an elderly man was allegedly attacked is suspended from taking on hospital patients following a recent inspection of the facility.
'Every one of these boxes is full of people': Saskatoon city archive moving to permanent home
It’s a new beginning for some of Saskatoon’s oldest and most significant pieces of history.
The lone road into this Sask. village is so bad some locals drive through the ditch
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
Vancouver
Videos show another barge drifting toward Vancouver beach
Crews intercepted a massive barge that was spotted drifting toward the Vancouver shoreline Tuesday afternoon, preventing the vessel from running aground.
Lions Gate Bridge reopens after downed tree forces closure
A downed tree has been cleared from the Stanley Park Causeway after it caused major delays for drivers travelling between Vancouver and the North Shore Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government approved B.C.'s request Tuesday to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
Vancouver Island
Grieving B.C. family seeks apology over paranormal TV show as network removes broadcast
The family of a teenage girl who died in Victoria says it’s traumatized by an episode of a TV show about the paranormal – and its complaints have now led to it being removed from APTN and APTNlumi.ca.
Military judge orders suspended jail sentence, $3K fine for B.C. sailor who stole from shipmates
A former Canadian navy sailor was handed a $3,000 fine and a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his shipmates aboard a Pacific fleet frigate.
Kelowna
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.