***WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.***

A mother says her worst nightmare was revealed when she set up a secret recording while her friend was watching her eight-year-old son, who has autism.

The woman, whom CTV News Ottawa is not identifying to protect her son’s identity, says she is heartbroken after witnessing acts of violence on the secretly recorded footage.

In the video, a man can be seen assisting the little boy with changing his pull-up. The woman says her son is non-verbal and wears a pull-up most of the time.

The video turns ugly quickly as the man in the footage appears to become aggressive. After asking the boy if he is going to change his own diaper, the man in the video slaps him. A few minutes later that same man can be seen shaking the boy.

“No heart,” the woman said when describing the video.

“You can see the hurt in my child’s eyes, he doesn’t know what to do, he’s trying to figure out what’s the right thing so he doesn’t get in trouble.”

At one point, the man in the video throws the little boy into the couch. The boy who is now out of the video screen can be heard crying.

Later on, once the boy is dressed, the man can be heard asking the boy where the garbage is to dispose of the pull-up. When the little boy does not answer the man rubs the pull-up into his face.

“I don’t have words for it. I don’t even understand how somebody could be that sadistic,” the boy’s mother said.

The woman says a close relative contacted several police services in the area after watching the footage. That person says the family was eventually connected with Gatineau Police where the incident is alleged to have occurred about two weeks ago.

The woman says she has since filed a police report but says to her knowledge the man in the video has not been charged.

Gatineau Police confirm a case is open under the woman’s name. Police would not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

“I want this guy to pay and I want him to be in jail where he belongs, away from children,” she said.

The woman says she set-up a camera in some laundry after her son started acting differently around the man in the video.

“I noticed that every time (he) would talk to him he would whine,” she said.

She says her son would not sit near the man or look at him directly. She added that it was mother’s instinct that led her to set up the camera, but that she never anticipated it would reveal violence.

“My son is a sweet happy boy – I’ve never seen him look so, I don’t even know...it’s worse than terrified.”

The woman says she met with police again on Wednesday and to her knowledge no charges have been laid in the case.