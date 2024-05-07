Ottawa Senators to select 7th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

OTTAWA
    The Ottawa Senators will have the seventh pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

    The team's position in the 2024 draft was announced at the Draft Lottery on Tuesday. The Senators will be selecting immediately after the new Salt Lake City, Utah-based franchise that will make its debut in the 2024-25 season.

    The draft will be held June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

    The San Jose Sharks will be selecting first overall and will also have the 14th overall pick, acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

    1. San Jose Sharks

    2. Chicago Blackhawks

    3. Anaheim Ducks

    4. Columbus Blue Jackets

    5. Montreal Canadiens

    6. Utah hockey club

    7. Ottawa Senators

    8. Seattle Kraken

    9. Calgary Flames

    10. New Jersey Devils

    11. Buffalo Sabres

    12. Philadelphia Flyers

    13. Minnesota Wild

    14. San Jose Sharks (Pittsburgh Penguins)

    15. Detroit Red Wings

    16. St. Louis Blues 

