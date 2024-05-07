Police operation in Carleton Place, Ont. resolved without incident: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a police response that prompted shelter-in-place orders was over a barricaded individual in distress.

Suggestions otherwise were "wildly inaccurate," police said.

Police announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that there was a police operation on Lake Avenue East. According to a news release sent later in the afternoon, police said the individual inside the home was reportedly brandishing a knife.

"Incident is contained. No immediate threat to public safety. Immediate neighbours are advised to remain indoors. Others should avoid the area. Lake Ave. closed in the area until further notice," OPP said.

At 3:28 p.m., OPP said the situation was resolved without incident. "Area is being cleared and Lake Ave will be reopened momentarily," OPP said.

There was no word on any charges in this case.

No injuries have been reported.

Spokesperson Bill Dickson told CTV News Ottawa in an email that police asked residents to stay indoors as a precaution. Local schools in the area were also told to shelter in place as a precaution.

The Upper Canada District School Board said in an email to families that buses leaving Carleton Place High School were delayed because of the police operation.

"Police have contained the community situation near the school and have advised us that we are now able to dismiss students safely," the note, sent at 2:43 p.m., said. "Buses are now leaving Carleton Place High School and will be approximately 30 minutes delayed. Thank you for your patience and co-operation."