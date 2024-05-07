OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Crumbl Cookies coming to Ottawa this summer

    Crumbl Cookies says it will open a location in Ottawa this summer. (Crumbl Cookies/Facebook)
    A popular American cookie company is set to open a location in Ottawa this summer.

    A spokesperson for Crumbl Cookies said the chain will be opening a store at College Square Mall in Nepean in mid to late summer.

    The opening date is undetermined at this time and could change depending on supply chains and construction times, said Crumbl public relations strategist Becca Bevan in an email.

    Crumbl is known for is classic pink sugar-and-milk chocolate cookies and has gained viral popularity on social media.

    The Utah-based company operates 918 stores across the United States and 10 locations in Canada.

