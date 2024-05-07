Murder charge laid in Nepean student's stabbing death

Ottawa police have announced a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old in Nepean last week.

The victim, identified by police as Ellis Smith, died over the weekend after being stabbed inside the cafeteria of the Mary Pitt Centre on Constellation Drive on May 2. Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa the stabbing happened after an argument between a group of teenagers became violent.

Police said Tuesday that 18-year-old Ibrahim Ocal, of Ottawa, is facing a charge of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Smith was a student at Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School, just across the street from the Mary Pitt Centre. His classmates placed roses outside the City of Ottawa building in Nepean on Monday and erected a memorial for him inside the school. Flags at the school were lowered to half-mast.

"He was a quiet kid. He was a good kid, though," said student Phyne Rutters. "He was in my art class. We would do projects together. Just a good kid, overall."

Police said Smith's family is asking for privacy.

Ottawa police had announced an arrest on Friday in connection with the attack, but did not initially disclose what charges were laid. In a news release Tuesday, just before 6 p.m., police said Ocal had originally been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon before the homicide unit laid the murder charge.