OTTAWA -- Ottawa bylaw officers showed up at a large party in Gloucester-South Nepean last weekend that was violating Ontario's new limits on social gatherings

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says a charge under Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act was issued for a gathering of more than 25 people last Saturday.

"Since Sept. 1, Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) has issued four charges and 13 warnings for contraventions of Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act," city bylaw chief Roger Chapman said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. "Of the four charges, one was for a gathering of more than 25 people that occurred on Sept. 19 in Ward 22."

The fine issued for the gathering was $880.

Ontario announced new limits on social gatherings and a minimum fine of $10,000 for breaking the indoor and outdoor social gathering limits last week. Premier Doug Ford said people attending an illegal gathering face a $750 fine under the new rules.

Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa the $880 fine for the gathering on Sept. 19 was issued because the new fines have not been approved by Ontario's courts.

The new limits on social gatherings limit indoor events to a maximum of 10 people, and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. The new limits apply to social gatherings in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas. It includes functions, parties, gatherings, barbecues and wedding receptions.

Chapman says three other charges have been issued to food establishments found to be contravening rules under the province’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. No other details about the charges were released.

"It is important to note that a number of investigations remain open and further enforcement action may be pending," said Chapman.

"(Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services) thanks the public for continuing to follow the Provincial Orders and municipal regulations that have been put in place for the community's safety."