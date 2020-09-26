Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vanier elementary school, eighth school with COVID outbreak in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Vanier catholic elementary school, the eighth outbreak declared at Ottawa schools since the start of the new school year.
Ottawa Public Health reports the outbreak is at Assumption School on Levis Avenue in Vanier. Two students have tested positive for the virus.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports a class has been closed at Assumption School due to COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 outbreaks have now been declared at eight schools in Ottawa.
- Assumption School
- Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort
- Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion
- Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel
- Franco-Ouest
- Gabrielle Roy Public School
- Lycee Claudel
- Monsignor Paul Baxter School
Ottawa Public Health ordered Monsignor Paul Baxter School closed for at least two weeks following four cases of COVID-19. Two students and two staff members have tested positive.
Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa's schools:
- Ottawa Carleton District School Board: 12 schools (11 students, one teacher tested positive)
- Ottawa Catholic School Board: 16 schools (20 students, two staff members tested positive)
- Conseil des ecole Catholique Centre-Est: 17 schools (25 cases in all schools) (Down from 21 schools on Thursday)
- Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario: 10 schools (12 active student cases and three staff cases)