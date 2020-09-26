OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Vanier catholic elementary school, the eighth outbreak declared at Ottawa schools since the start of the new school year.

Ottawa Public Health reports the outbreak is at Assumption School on Levis Avenue in Vanier. Two students have tested positive for the virus.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports a class has been closed at Assumption School due to COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 outbreaks have now been declared at eight schools in Ottawa.

Assumption School

Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort

Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion

Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel

Franco-Ouest

Gabrielle Roy Public School

Lycee Claudel

Monsignor Paul Baxter School

Ottawa Public Health ordered Monsignor Paul Baxter School closed for at least two weeks following four cases of COVID-19. Two students and two staff members have tested positive.

Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa's schools: