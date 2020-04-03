OTTAWA -- Canadian Tire Centre and the three Sensplex arenas in Ottawa are being made available to help care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa Senators confirm owner Eugene Melnyk has offered the facilities and the CTC parking lot to the Ontario Government as possible locations for temporary care centres for patients.

Canadian Tire Centre and its parking lots have been empty since early March, when the NHL season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sensplex arenas on Shefford Road, Carp Road and Maple Grove Road have also been quiet since the Ontario Government ordered an end to all large gatherings.

On Monday, a new COVID-19 care clinic will open on Moodie Drive to care for patients.