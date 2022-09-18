COVID response costs Ottawa Public Health an extra $77 million in 2022

Ottawa Public Health is expecting to spend an additional $77 million this year, as staff continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and administer vaccines.

A report for Monday's Board of Health meeting says the Omicron wave in the winter required a "maximum response capacity to date" for outbreak management, case management and delivery of booster doses.

Staff say while OPH has been reducing resources spent on the COVID-19 response over the first half of the year, the health unit is projecting $77 million of additional spending in its 2022 budget.

Ottawa Public Health began reducing operations in areas such as case management, outbreak management, and other back office/shared services through the winter and spring, and staff say operations were further reduced in July due to the decrease of severe COVID-19 in the community.

The release of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine this fall will require continued staffing resources and expenditures, according to the health unit.

"OPH's revised projected total expenditures are $38M for the COVID-19 General Program and $40M for the COVID-19 Vaccine Program," the report says.

Ottawa Public Health says the Ministry of Health has provided all health units with an assurance that there will be a process to request reimbursement of 2022 COVID-19 Extraordinary Costs, and the budget is expected to be balanced at the end of the year.