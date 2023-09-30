A walk-in clinic charging a membership fee, a fight over a fountain, and 'banking while Black': Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
A controversial new clinic, neighbours upset over a fountain, and a human rights complaint against a Canadian bank.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
New walk-in clinic in Ottawa's south end charging membership fee
A new walk-in clinic in South Keys is giving hundreds of residents a new place to seek medical help, but it is charging clients a $400 per year membership fee.
The South Keys Health Center, located at Bank Street and Hunt Club Road, is set to open next week and clinic officials say thousands of potential members are already on the waiting list.
While there will be doctors at the clinic practising family medicine, those who pay the membership fee will not have access to their services.
Under provincial health laws, it is illegal for doctors to charge a fee for services that are covered by OHIP, but nurse practitioners do not fall under this purview. Nur says with the clinic about to open, their clinic is filling a gap in the medical system due to a lack of family doctors.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Minister of Health suggested the ministry may investigate and that it reviews all possible violations that come to its attention and ensure that all OHIP-insured patients who are charged for an insured service are reimbursed in full.
A fee based health care clinic is set to open in the capital next week. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
Rockcliffe Park fountain fight a wellspring of cascading complaints
In one of the city's most exclusive neighbourhoods, the lawn of a Lakeway Drive home has been a construction site for more than three years. At the centre of the dispute is a new front-yard water fountain.
That has become a major complaint for some neighbours and an escalating dispute where, at one point, police were called.
The homeowner, who declined an interview with CTV News, recently sent out an email to hundreds of people on community association lists, asking area resident for understanding, as the pandemic played a major role in the delay.
Some people did respond to the homeowner's email with a variety of complaints, ranging from the new fence, to removed hedges, and even blocked views, to which the homeowner responded, defending the renovations.
Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawlson King says the issue is now in the hands of city inspectors to investigate, and if bylaws have been broken, it could mean the fountain's removal, as well as potential fines and penalties.
The front yard of this Rockcliffe Park home has been a construction site for years and neighbours aren't happy. At issue, a water fountain that could be encroaching on city property. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
RBC client accusing bank of racism after police called to investigate transaction
An Ottawa woman plans to file a human rights complaint against the Royal Bank of Canada after a routine trip to her branch to pick-up her credit card resulted in what she calls a dehumanizing and racist experience to prove her identity to police.
Barry says the teller took the identification, briefly walked away and returned, asking if she had another piece of ID. Barry then provided her new, unused passport, which had been recently renewed.
After nearly an hour of waiting, it was then Barry says she saw the bank manager outside, handing her documents to three police officers.
Red Coalition, which advocates to eliminate the practice of racial profiling and systemic racism, will file a complaint against Royal Bank of Canada with the Human Rights Commission on behalf of Barry, and Peters says the organization will accompany her through the entire process.
RBC would not comment on the specifics of the incident, citing privacy reasons, but in a statement to CTV News Ottawa said it regrets that its client did not have a positive experience and is reviewing the matter.
Ottawa boy dies after multi-storey fall from high-rise apartment
Tragedy struck a neighbourhood east of downtown Ottawa when a three-year-old boy fell from an 18th floor apartment.
It happened Sunday afternoon. Paramedics found the child with no vital signs and rushed him to CHEO, where he was pronounced dead.
How it all happened remains under investigation, but it's believed he fell out of a window. A window screen was found on the ground near the boy, Ottawa paramedics said, and one was missing from an upper-storey window.
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters Monday that police investigators are working with the coroner to gather evidence about this incident. He added that victims' services are available to residents in the building who were affected by what he called a "terrible incident."
A small memorial sits outside a Donald Street apartment building where a 3-year-old boy fell to his death. Sept. 25, 2023. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
Memorial service honours fallen police officers days after RCMP officer slain in B.C.
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion.
The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
Thirteen names were added to the honour roll this year, including 11 from the last year, and two historical names of officers who died in 1913 and 2002.
The memorial came just two days after the killing of an RCMP officer in B.C.
Officers marched in a parade down Wellington Street before arriving at Parliament Hill for the memorial service, during which Governor General Mary Simon and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc delivered remarks. The service ended with a procession past the memorials for the fallen officers.
Over the weekend when police officers from across Canada were in the capital, two members of the Halton Regional Police Service were assaulted early Sunday morning in the ByWard Market. An officer from the Windsor Police Service was charged with assault following an incident at an Ottawa restaurant on Saturday.
Police members take part in the Presentation of Headdress at the Canadian Police Memorial Service on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Patrick Doyle/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
WATCH LIVE Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won't be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Jury acquits delivery driver of main charge in shooting of YouTube prankster

A jury on Thursday found a delivery driver not guilty in the shooting of a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court earlier this year.
Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's people have left, Armenia's government says
An ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region's militants to disarm, the Armenian government said Saturday.
Jury acquits delivery driver of main charge in shooting of YouTube prankster
A jury on Thursday found a delivery driver not guilty in the shooting of a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court earlier this year.
Putin marks anniversary of annexation of Ukrainian regions as drones attack overnight
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday insisted that the residents of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed a year ago 'made their choice -- to be with their Fatherland.'
WATCH LIVE 'Stories of resilience and survival': Indigenous-led tourism is one way to support communities in Canada
A growing number of businesses popping up across Canada are offering unique experiences that invite tourists to dive into the history, language and culture of Indigenous communities.
How to watch 'Toy Story Funday Football' in Canada
The NFL is airing a special animated broadcast featuring 'Toy Story' characters when the Atlanta Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Canada’s greenhouse gas emission up 2.1 per cent from last year due to oil and gas production, cold winter: report
New data from the Canadian Climate Institute shows that emissions from the oil and gas industry and buildings continued to climb in the previous year, undercutting Canada's overall emissions reduction progress.
International student determined to get her life back despite facing homelessness and losing leg
Every homeless person has a different story, no matter where they come from, and that is no different for Dianne Munnings from the Bahamas.
'Introduction to some of the harder conversations': UPEI marks a week of Truth and Reconciliation
The University of Prince Edward Island marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a ceremony Friday, which is part of a week of events leading up to Truth and Reconciliation Day and Treaty Day, organized through the university’s Mawi’omi Centre.
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won't be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Young pedestrian rushed to hospital in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A young pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a collision involving two vehicles in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
'Going to kill a lot of jobs': Toronto taxi companies speak out against proposed zero-emissions legislation
Taxi companies in the GTA are speaking out against City Hall’s intention to mandate zero-emissions taxicabs and ride shares by 2031, a move one entrepreneur says will “destroy a lot of drivers’ livelihoods.”
The Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot during today's game. Here's how
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as today.
Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
Opioid crisis: Quebec wants to join B.C. in class-action against pharmaceutical companies
The Quebec government intends to table a bill in the coming days to join the class action lawsuit brought by B.C. against dozens of pharmaceutical companies accused of trivializing the harmful effects of opioids.
Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
On the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says that while she acknowledges the time it takes to fulfill calls to action, she also understands the frustrations that progress is too slow, and she feels 'we should speed things up.'
North Bay victim left unconscious in hammer attack
One person has been charged following a vicious attack in North Bay earlier this week.
‘The legacy that’s been left’: Annual ride for Children’s Health Foundation renamed after late founder
For 27 years motorcycle riders have gathered for the annual Fall Colour Ride to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) in London, Ont.
Downtown businesses respond to relocation of hundreds of WSIB employees to east London
Downtown business owners can’t contain their disappointment after learning a provincially-led decision will remove hundreds of office workers from a building on Fullarton Street.
Sarnia police officer facing criminal charges and ‘internal disciplinary matters’ resigns
A suspended Sarnia police officer who pleaded guilty to four criminal offences, not related to his employment, has voluntarily resigned from the service.
'Every Red River Metis Child Matters': The new MMF sash
The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) is releasing a new sash commemorating victims of Canada's Residential School system and the Sixties Scoop to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Crash closes south perimeter
Motorists on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway are being advised of a crash west of St. Norbert Saturday afternoon.
IN PICTURES: Manitoba Mega Train
Hobbyists and collectors gathered at Red River Exhibition Place this weekend for Manitoba Mega Train, a two day show featuring model railroads, Lego, radio-controlled boats, and more.
'The hard work is yet to come': Waterloo Region marks third national day for Truth and Reconciliation
A sea of orange filled the streets of Kitchener Saturday morning as the sound of drummers and singers emanated throughout the city’s downtown core.
Here's what's happening around Waterloo Region for Truth and Reconciliation Day
A number of events are being organized around Waterloo Region to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday Sept. 30.
'Still so many questions': Arrest in Joshua Tarnue murder case brings mixed emotions for family, friends
The family and friends of Joshua Tarnue are left with questions following new police developments in the murder case.
Dog attack leaves pregnant woman injured and her dog dead; city scant on details
What started as a routine walk with her dog in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle on Sept. 17 quickly turned into an ordeal Aman Lamoureux will never forget.
Residential school survivor calling on people to 'learn' on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
To help mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, St. Francis High School unveiled a 15-foot Indigenous art piece on Friday.
Preview of major artworks starts Saturday at Heffel gallery
A Calgary art dealer is offering a sneak preview of a number of museum-quality masterpieces.
Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges
A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.
Riders lose fourth straight to Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
Sask. premier committed to expedite plans to force pronoun policy into law
Amid cries of support and criticism, the Saskatchewan government stays committed to expediting its plans to force a pronoun policy into law.
Head of Canadian Ukrainian group defends man who fought for unit created by Nazis
The president of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada is defending a Second World War veteran of a Nazi unit who was recently lauded as a hero in Canada's Parliament.
Malone scores in OT as Oilers rally to beat Flames 2-1
Jack Campbell and Dylan Holloway entered this NHL season with something to prove and both of them delivered on Friday.
Crash closes Highway 63 near Suncor North Gate
Two pickup trucks crashed on Highway 63 early Saturday morning near the Suncor North Gate.
Abbotsford police issue public notice about sex offender moving to community
Police in Abbotsford are notifying the public that a recently released sex offender will be residing in their city.
Federal Court ruling sets back health workers seeking psilocybin mushroom access
Megan McLaren thought her future career was in law enforcement, but her path radically shifted thanks in part to psychedelic drug therapy, she says.
Williams Lake, B.C., declares state of local emergency, 4 homes evacuated
Four homes in a Williams Lake, B.C., group of duplexes have been ordered evacuated and the remainder are on evacuation alert over concerns about their structural integrity.
Riders lose fourth straight to Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
Sask. premier committed to expedite plans to force pronoun policy into law
Amid cries of support and criticism, the Saskatchewan government stays committed to expediting its plans to force a pronoun policy into law.
Here are city services in Regina that are open and closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day
There are numerous events set to take place throughout Regina for Truth and Reconciliation Day (TRC), but not all city services will be operating.