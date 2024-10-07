OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police investigating discovery of a body along Barrhaven road

    Ottawa police say officers responded to reports of a deceased person in the 3100 block of Greenbank Road in Barrhaven on Monday. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police say officers responded to reports of a deceased person in the 3100 block of Greenbank Road in Barrhaven on Monday. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a body was found along a road in Barrhaven.

    Emergency crews responded to a report of a deceased person at approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Greenbank Road, at Strandherd Drive.

    "All deaths are treated as suspicious until they have been deemed otherwise," police said.

    "This investigation is in the infancy stages and as such no further information will be provided."

    Yellow police tape was blocking a grass area near the intersection of Greenbank Road and Strandherd Drive Monday afternoon.

    Police officers remain on the scene along Greenbank Road. The public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

