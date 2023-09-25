Ottawa police lay charges after Halton police officers attacked in downtown Ottawa

Ottawa police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an attack in the ByWard Market that injured two Halton Regional Police officers.

Police were called to the area of York Street near William Street at around 1:45 am. Sunday for reports of an assault. Two men were found with serious injuries and transported to hospital.

Ottawa paramedics said the men's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said in a news release Monday that the victims were Halton Regional police officers but were not wearing their uniforms or any other indicators of their profession at the time of the incident.

Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs told reporters Monday that there is no evidence to indicate that the assailants knew the two men were police officers.

Police officers from across Canada were in Ottawa this weekend for the National Peace and Police Officers' Memorial on Parliament Hill on Sunday.

Mikkhul Milord, 25, of Ottawa, is facing charges including two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and other charges could be laid. Stubbs said "four or five" people were involved in the attack. So far, only one person has been arrested and charged.

Halton police told CTV News Ottawa by email they were not in a position to comment on the investigation because it is being led by the Ottawa Police Service.

The incident caught the attention of federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Responding to a Toronto Sun article about the attack, Poilievre said the incident was "sick and horrifying."

"Even police aren't safe from random acts of violence on our streets," he said. "Thinking of these officers and wishing them a quick recovery."