Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa

A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.

The clouds, known as asperitas clouds, are known for their distinctive formation that look like rippling waves.

The cloud formation was proposed and identifed by the Cloud Appreciation Society in 2008.

The World Meteorological Organization's added the asperitas clouds to its International Cloud Atlas in 2015. It is the latest cloud type to be added to its atlas and the first in more than 50 years.

Its name comes from the Latin word for "roughness."

Its not exactly known how the clouds are formed, but it is theorized they are most likely created when pockets of sinking, cooler air interact with winds that are changing direction from the cloud top to the cloud base.

The result produces the wave-like appearance.

