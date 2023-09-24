Memorial service honours fallen police officers days after RCMP officer slain in B.C.
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion.
The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
Thirteen names were added to the honour roll this year, including 11 from the last year: Toronto Police Service Const. Andrew Hong, South Simcoe Police Service constables Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell, RCMP constables Shaelyn Yang and Harvinder Dhami, Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, Sgt. Eric Mueller, and Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau, Edmonton Police Service constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, and Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Maureen Breau.
Also added this year are two "historical" names: Canada Customs Officer James Mowat (1913) and RCMP Const. Vernon Genaille (2002).
The memorial service came just two days after RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien was shot and killed in Coquitlam, B.C.
Officers marched in a parade down Wellington Street before arriving at Parliament Hill for the memorial service, during which Governor General Mary Simon and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc delivered remarks.
"It is important for us to remember and honour those officers who lost their lives in the line of duty," said Simon.
"Every day, police and police officers, such as yourselves and those we have lost, help keep our communities safe. You do so without seeking praise or recognition. You do so because it is your duty. You do so because it is a commitment you have made to your communities."
The service ended with a procession past the memorials for the fallen officers.
Retired Ottawa Police Service Det. Theresa Kelm led the ceremony, and read memorials for the 11 officers who died in the past year.
Who are the fallen officers?
Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong was shot and killed Sept. 12, 2022 at a Mississauga Tim Hortons. He was a 22-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service. He died in what police called a "shooting spree" that also killed another man. Hong was 48.
"Andrew was determined to be on the front line in policing with the community," said Kelm. "Andrew Hong fulfilled his dream to be a police officer with Toronto Police Service. Andrew joined the motorcycle squad and this was the highlight of his career."
South Simcoe Constables Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell were killed on Oct. 11, 2022, while responding to a call for a domestic dispute in Innisfil, Ont. Northrup was 33 years old and had been with the force for six years. Russell was 54, a 33-year police veteran, a husband and father to two teenage children.
"In 2016, Devon graduated from the Ontario police college and began his dream job with the South Simcoe Police Service," Kelm described. "He was a dedicated and passionate officer who accomplished much during his tragically brief career.
"Constable Morgan Russell showed an interest in policing from a very young age. Indeed, his closest family members often recall Morgan having a miniature police car clutched in his hand when he was a little boy... Morgan was a 33-year veteran of the service and was assigned to uniform patrol. He excelled in his position as a frontline officer and chose to remain on the job after becoming eligible for retirement and continued to serve in the role he loved on the road."
RCMP Constable Shaelyn Yang was stabbed to death Oct. 18, 2022 after responding to a call about a man in a tent at a park in Burnaby, B.C. She was 31, and had moved to Canada from Taiwan at a young age.
"In addition to her contributions to the community as a police officer, Shaelyn is remembered as a loving wife, daughter, compassionate colleague, friend, and dog mom." Kelm said. "Her family was very proud of Shaelyn for giving all of herself and making this world a better place."
Const. Shaelyn Yang of the Burnaby RCMP detachment was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 18, 2022. (B.C. RCMP)
RCMP Const. Harvinder Dhami, 32, died in a crash near the Saskatchewan River in Alberta on April 10, 2023, while driving to assist other officers with a noise complaint. His vehicle struck a concrete barrier and he died at the scene. Dhami, known as "Harvey" by his colleagues, was a "hard-working go-getter."
"Constable Dhami's dedication to community service began early in life. He was an avid volunteer for the Langar on Wheels program in Brampton, Ont., established by the Punjabi Community Health Services, serving meals to elderly individuals within the community," said Kelm.
"Constable's Dhami unwavering duty to serve the residents of Strathcona County and Albertans shone brightly through his actions."
Const. Harvinder Dhami
OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala died in the line of duty on Dec. 27, 2022, the day he completed his probationary period with the Ontario Provincial Police. He was shot and killed while responding to a call for an incapacitated vehicle near Hagersville, Ont. He was 28.
"He upheld his oath with integrity, professionalism and courage for the short time he was with the OPP," Kelm said. "Colleagues describe Greg as the officer everyone wanted to work with. He was known as someone with a big heart, and this reflected in his work with the community."
OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller responded to a shooting call in Bourget, Ont. on May 11, 2023, where he and two other officers were "ambushed and shot" according to OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. Mueller was 42, and was described by his colleagues as a coach, a mentor, someone that everybody looked up to.
"Eric was a compassionate and caring man, commonly known as a gentle giant," Kelm said. "He was someone you could always count on, regardless of the circumstances, for advice or to simply lend an ear... He led by example and always represented the core values of the OPP through his actions, words and sense of duty."
OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Mueller died after being shot in Bourget, Ont. (OPP/release)
OPP Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau died May 29, 2023, when his unmarked cruiser hit a school bus near Woodstock, Ont. The school bus driver was also killed in the crash. Torangeau was 35.
"Steven was a family man, living every day putting his family first. He know how to prioritize the important things in life and live every day to the fullest," said Kelm. "Steven was described as the ultimate team player and a model police officer."
Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau was killed in a collision involving an unmarked cruiser and school bus on May 29, 2023. (OPP)
Edmonton Police constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan were shot and killed on March 16, 2023 while responding to a family dispute. The suspect was a 16-year-old boy. Jordan, 35, had served with the Edmonton Police Service for eight-and-a-half years, and Ryan, 30, had been with the force for five-and-a-half years.
"Travis's recruit class described him as someone who took initiative, showed perseverance, and was outgoing, trustworthy and dependable. His close friends and family shared the same sentiments," said Kelm. "On his days off, you could also find him at one of the many golf courses around Alberta with his golf buddies, enjoying the small things in life."
When describing Ryan's life, Kelm noted that his wife Ashley is currently expecting the couple's first child.
"His (Ryan's) recruit class described his as having outstanding interpersonal skills, excelling at public speaking and staying calm in stressful situations," Kelm said. "Brett volunteered with minor hockey in the supervision program and enjoyed being a hockey referee."
Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Maureen Breau died March 27, 2023 in Louiseville, Que., about 100 km north of Montreal. The 20-year veteran of the force was stabbed while serving an arrest warrant. The 42-year-old was remembered as a mother, a daughter, and a policewoman who dedicated her career to keeping people safe.
"During her career with the Sûreté du Québec, she worked in different posts," said Kelm, in French. "Maureen was known for her kindness, devotion and professionalism at work. She was a devoted spouse and an attentive, loving mother."
Sgt. Maureen Breau, killed during an arrest, had been on the force for 20 years.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy, CTV News Toronto, CTV News Barrie, CTV News Edmonton, CTV News Vancouver, CTV News Montreal, and The Canadian Press.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Toronto woman hospitalized in France with life-threatening bacteria
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members voted this weekend and have narrowly ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
U.S. woman arrested after 55 dogs removed from animal rescue home, 5 dead puppies found in freezer
A Chandler woman who ran an animal rescue out of her now-condemned home has been arrested after dozens of abused dogs were discovered and five dead puppies found in a freezer, according to police.
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
-
Freedom of the City ceremony in Halifax celebrates centennial anniversary of the Naval Reserve
More than a 100 members from HMCS Scotian marched through the streets of downtown Halifax to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Naval Reserve in Canada.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman hospitalized in France with life-threatening bacteria
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal Marathon: Two runners suffer cardiac arrest at finish line
Two participants in Sunday's half-marathon in Montreal suffered cardiorespiratory arrest at the finish line, event organizers confirmed.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
Northern Ontario
-
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
First Nations in northern Ont. seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations argue they are owed upwards of $100 billion for the Crown's failure to honour a 173-year-old treaty promise, while the federal and provincial governments claim they are either owed far less, or nothing at all.
-
Sudbury police investigating another motorcycle crash
One person has been taken to hospital following the second motor vehicle crash in Sudbury involving a motorcycle in 24 hours.
London
-
Western University Homecoming comes and goes without major incidents
London, Ont. police are asking for time to put together the numbers, but it appears Western University’s Homecoming went off without any serious incidents on or off campus.
-
Missing 11-year-old girl found safe: London police
London police are asking the public for help in looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's Glen Cairn neighbourhood on Saturday night.
-
First in-person Kidney Walk held in Forest City since 2019
The first in-person Kidney Walk in London, Ont. since 2019 took place Sunday morning at Gibbons Park. Among the roughly 200 people taking part were Riley Morningstar and his mom, Cora — it was just a few years ago that Riley nearly lost her when she needed a kidney transplant.
Winnipeg
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
-
IN PICTURES: Nuit Blanche in the Exchange
Hundreds gathered in downtown Winnipeg Saturday evening for Nuit Blanche, a night of art, exploration, and culture taking place throughout the city's historic Exchange District.
Kitchener
-
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Youth orchestra plays together for the first time since K-W Symphony cancelled its season
Former members of the Youth Orchestra played together for the first time on Sunday, one week after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its season.
-
Boxing helping to build community for those with special needs
A concert was held in Kitchener Saturday night to raise money for an organization that’s creating a supportive community for those with special needs.
Calgary
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
-
Shelter in place warning lifted in Champion, Alta.
RCMP say a shelter in place advisory issued for the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion has been lifted.
-
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
Saskatoon
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
-
Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging
Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
16-year-old dead, 1 other injured in crash on Highway 16
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Highway 16 Saturday afternoon.
-
Man dies in Fort McMurray following reports of shots fired
Alberta RCMP are investigating the death of a man in Fort McMurray after a shooting was reported in the neighbourhood of Thickwood on Sunday.
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
Vancouver
-
One dead after shooting in Richmond: RCMP
Homicide investigators were called to Richmond after a shooting early Sunday morning.
-
Canucks will be a comfortable family, not a dictatorship, says new captain Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes says he sees himself as the type of leader who wants to build a family atmosphere on the team where everybody feels welcome.
-
B.C. deer are stressed during wildfires, and the proof is in their poop: researchers
Proof that deer experienced elevated stress in response to wildfires in British Columbia's southern Interior can be found in their poop, although researchers say there's still much to learn about what increasingly severe blazes mean for wildlife.
Regina
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
-
Crews battle commercial building fire in heart of Regina's downtown
Fire crews in Regina were on the scene of a commercial fire in the heart of Regina’s downtown core on Sunday.
-
Riders alumni a driving force of fundraising at Regina's annual Believe in the Gold Run
Saskatchewan Roughriders alumni were working hard to raise money for childhood cancer research at Regina’s annual Believe in the Gold Run.