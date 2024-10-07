Ottawa G2 driver stopped for stunt driving in parent's car for second time since the spring

A 20-year-old G2 driver is facing a stunt driving charge for the second time since the spring, after being stopped going 64 km/h over the speed limit in their parent's vehicle on an Ottawa road.

The Ottawa Police Service's Traffic Escort and Enforcement Unit says an officer stopped a driver going 144 km/h on Limebank Road Friday afternoon.

The speed limit is 80 km/h.

"The same driver, driving the same (parents') company car, was stopped and charged with stunt driving on Conroy Road last April," police said on X.

"What's it gonna take?"

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

On Friday night, the Ontario Provincial Police stopped a driver going 175 km/h on Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive.