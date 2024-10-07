Senators send first round pick Yakemchuk back to junior

Ottawa Senators first-round draft pick Carter Yakemchuk will spend the season in the Western Hockey League.

The Senators announced Monday morning that the Yakemchuk will be returned to the Calgary Hitmen for the season.

The Fort McMurray, Alberta native scored two goals and added five assists for the Senators in the pre-season.

“Carter had a tremendous training camp, but we made this decision in the best interests of his long-term development,” Steve Staios, Senators president of hockey operations and general manager, said in a statement.

"We had a healthy conversation with Carter this morning and we expressed that we have a plan for his development that will allow him to thrive once he arrives in the National Hockey League on a full-time basis. We are excited to watch his growth and trajectory in Calgary this season.”

The 18-year-old Yakemchuk was picked seventh overall by the Senators in the 2024 NHL draft.

The Senators must finalize its opening night roster ahead of its first game of the season against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

On Sunday, the Senators announced Jan Jenik and Adam Gaudette had been placed on waivers.