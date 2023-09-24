Ottawa

    • Ottawa boy dies after multi-storey fall from high-rise apartment

    A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling from the 18th floor on Sunday.

    The boy fell from a window Sunday afternoon Ottawa paramedics said. A window screen was seen on the ground near where the boy was found Sunday afternoon and one was missing for an apartment several storeys up.

    Police confirmed the boy died in hospital in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    "The matter is being investigated to understand what led to the fall," police said. "Supports are being put in place for the family."

    Building management sent a statement to CTV News Ottawa via email confirming the child lived on the 18th floor, and saying that hearts and prayers are with the family.

    "This tragedy has affected our community deeply, and our focus right now is on providing support to residents and staff, as well as continuing to do everything we can to support the Ottawa police in their investigation," Lorne Stephenson, a spokesperson for Q Residential, said. 

    Stephenson added that all units have window restrictors, which are inspected annually. 

    Boy found without vital signs

    The boy had no vital signs when paramedics arrived at 1240 Donald St. at around 1 p.m., a spokesperson said.

    Responding paramedics tried to resuscitate the child as he was taken to the children's trauma centre, where his vital signs remained absent.

    Ottawa police at 1240 Donald St., where a 3-year-old boy fell from an apartment. Sept. 24, 2023. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

    The circiumstances around what happened and how the child fell remain under investigation.

    Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters Monday that police investigators are working with the coroner to gather evidence about this incident. He added that victims' services are available to residents in the building who were affected by what he called a "terrible incident." 

    Coun. Tim Tierney called the incident an "unimaginable tragedy" and said mental health supports are available.

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez and Leah Larocque.

