Fire damages former mini golf, driving range business in Barrhaven

No one was hurt in a late night fire at a former mini golf and driving range business in Barrhaven.

The Ottawa Fire Services says a resident called 9-1-1 just before 10 p.m. Sunday, reporting a "large amount of black smoke" coming from a one-storey commercial building on Jockvale Road, near Strandherd Drive.

"Upon arrival, Firefighters confirmed the former golfing business was engulfed in smoke and flames," Ottawa Fire Services said on X. "Firefighters had to cut a gate to gain access and then advanced hose lines towards the structure."

Officials say a "large amount of fire was inside the roof" of the building, forcing firefighters to pull down the ceilings from the inside to extinguish the fire.

The fire was declared under control at 4:12 a.m.

An Ottawa Fire Services investigator is searching for the cause and origin of the fire.