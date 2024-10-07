Jury begins deliberations in Ayoub trial
The fate of an Ottawa man who admitted to murdering his estranged wife and stabbing his daughter in broad daylight in 2021 is now in the hands of a jury.
The fact is not disputed that Hamid Ayoub intended to kill his estranged wife Hanadi Mohamed when he stabbed her 39 times outside her Baseline Road home before stabbing their daughter who was coming to her mother's aid. What a jury will have to decide is whether it amounts to first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Over the course of the trial, court heard Ayoub stabbed Mohamed when she was returning from getting groceries with their daughter on June 15, 2021. When their daughter tried to intervene to help save her mother, Ayoub stabbed his daughter 12 times. The stabbing only stopped when she played dead, the jury heard.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
At the start of the trial Ayoub pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault—a plea to lesser charges rejected by the Crown. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder and the trial proceeded as planned.
The Crown argues the killing was planned and deliberate. Ayoub's defence lawyers did not call any evidence during trial and said the murder was an impulsive act, "not the product of a calculated scheme put into action and deliberated upon." They argue Ayoub should be found guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.
The jury heard evidence Ayoub planted a Tile tracker on a vehicle used by his children. During closing arguments on Oct. 3, assistant Crown attorney Louise Tansey told the jury the tracker was one of the "tools Mr. Ayoub uses to carry out his plan to murder. The knife is the murder weapon. The [tracking device] is the beacon that led Mr. Ayoub right to his victims."
Court heard Ayoub set the tracker to "lost" in order to receive a notification about its location. He did that dozens of times including on the day of the attacks.
Tansey said about 20 minutes after Ayoub received a notification from the tracker with its location on June 15, 2021, he parked his vehicle in a side lot of a Circle K parking lot out of sight of the home and approached his estranged wife and daughter "armed to kill… with a diabolical purpose." He was carrying a knife and wore a hat, glasses and a facemask covering his mouth and nose, Tansey said.
Leo Russomanno, one of Ayoub's lawyers, argued the murder was not committed as part of an ongoing campaign of criminal harassment—another possible way the Crown says the jury could convict Ayoub of first-degree murder.
"Hamid Ayoub was in a frenzy of explosive rage that clouded rational thought. He acted impulsively because of this rage and did not take the time to deliberate," Russomanno told the jury during closing arguments.
Court heard Ayoub changed his clothes and had a bag in his vehicle that included thousands of dollars in Canadian and American currency, an expired passport, identification, credit cards and medicine. Russomanno said Ayoub used the bag for school and that "no one is going anywhere with an expired passport and half a smoked joint in their bag."
Ayoub was arrested at the Ottawa Hospital after seeking treatment for a cut to his hand. A forensic identification officer testified at trial about bloody clothing recovered from garbage cans at the hospital.
Over the course of the trial, the jury heard about years of abuse that lead to 9-1-1 being called on multiple occasions.
Ayoub's lawyer told the jury it has to put any biases aside and keep an open mind, assessing the facts objectively without relying on sympathy.
In his charge to the jury on Monday—instructions explaining the law and summarizing the case, Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips told jurors in order to find Ayoub guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder they must all be convinced the Crown proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Phillips told the jury Ayoub was "not on trial for his character or propensities."
The jury can find Ayoub guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.
On the charge of attempted murder, the jury can find Ayoub guilty of attempted murder, guilty of aggravated assault or not guilty.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LISTEN
LISTEN Why Ottawa continues to review its speeding policy
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm off Mexico and threatens Florida, forecasters say.
'Selfish billionaire': Chip Wilson's mansion vandalized after political sign erected outside
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
Hurricane Milton has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm. What does that mean?
Hurricane Milton quickly intensified to a Category 5 storm on Monday, reaching the most dangerous rank on what's known as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Two people injured in apparent road rage incident, shooting in Toronto
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
Sammy Basso, longest living survivor of rare rapid-aging disease progeria, dies at 28
Sammy Basso, who was the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday.
Senior charged after minivan set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall
The day after a minivan was set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall, a 78-year-old man has been criminally charged.
Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston's mother and a Grammy-winning singer, dies at 91
Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91.
A Canadian woman was recently diagnosed with scurvy. Here are the factors tied to the disease
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should watch for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Rain and downpours for the Maritimes; Hurricane Milton to impact both Mexico and Florida
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details on rain and downpours expected Monday through early Wednesday in the Maritimes, plus an update on Hurricane Milton.
-
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
-
N.S. RCMP charge woman for driving 109km/h in school zone
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 28-year-old woman with stunting for driving 109 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone last week.
Toronto
-
Two people injured in apparent road rage incident, shooting in Toronto
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
-
Alleged suicide kit salesman files in Supreme Court to contest whether assisted suicide can ever be murder
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
-
Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
Montreal
-
Palestinian and Israel protests at Montreal universities mark Oct. 7
Students and supporters from Montreal universities have two protests and vigils planned to mark the anniversary of the current war between Israel and Gaza.
-
Celine Dion intros Cowboys v. Steelers Sunday Night Football, gets drenched in Gatorade
Celine Dion introduced the marquee Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game before getting drenched by orange Gatorade.
-
McGill agrees to drop legal challenge of law faculty union, ending strike
McGill University has agreed to drop a legal challenge of its law faculty's right to unionize, bringing an official end to a strike during which law professors walked off the job for more than five weeks this fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. side-by-side driver killed, passenger suffers serious injuries
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash of a side-by-side off-road vehicle east of Parry Sound that killed one and injured another Friday.
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor in northwestern Ont.
A teacher working on a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
-
Former North Bay Battalion player, 23, passes away after cancer battle
The North Bay Battalion hockey team is mourning the loss of a former player who died at 23 after a battle with cancer.
Windsor
-
Ambassador Bridge 'temporarily closed' due to incident
The Ambassador Bridge border crossing is ‘temporarily closed’, according to the Canada Border Services Agency website.
-
Make sure your smoke alarms work for you this National Fire Prevention Week
On the first day of National Fire Prevention Week, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is issuing an urgent call to action to ensure every home has working smoke alarms.
-
Lambton students work alongside Detroit Tigers and Red Wings
Students in Sports and Recreation Management at Lambton College have been given the opportunity to work alongside the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Winds through their Fundraising and Sport Sponsorship course.
London
-
Suspects wanted in armed home invasion in southeast London
London police are investigating a break and enter and shooting incident that happened this past weekend and are looking for the two suspects involved.
-
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as Judge reads decision
Emotions have boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died
-
Toronto Maple Leafs send Easton Cowan back to London Knights
The London Knights have just become instant favourites for another Ontario Hockey League (OHL) championship.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company responds to surveillance, spyware allegations
In September, CTV News Kitchener reported on Sandvine's deals with autocratic governments, including Egypt, where its tech reportedly helped inject spyware into the devices of government critics.
-
'That is not the Corey that I know': Character witnesses speak at disgraced Guelph Police officer's penalty hearing
The penalty hearing for Guelph Police constable Corey McArthur has heard from two character witnesses, both supporting an eventual return to policing for the officer who has admitted to assaulting a teen who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.
-
Stabbing in Cambridge sends 2 to hospital; 2 suspects sought
Waterloo Regional Police say two groups of people met in the area of Eagle Street North and Laurel Street, and a dispute occurred.
Barrie
-
Loose wheel causes collision on Highway 400
One person was taken to the hospital with what police describe as minor injuries after a loose wheel caused a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford on Monday.
-
Allegedly armed man accused of threatening pedestrians in Barrie catwalk
Officers arrested a man accused of pointing a firearm at two people in Barrie over the weekend.
-
Oro-Medonte home considered a loss after fire
The cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a home in Oro-Medonte over the weekend is under investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Shared Health warns of delays if worker strike happens in Manitoba
Shared Health said Manitobans could expect longer wait times in emergency departments if a strike among health-care support workers goes ahead Tuesday.
-
Police arrest two people in missing woman's death, still searching for third suspect
Winnipeg police have arrested two people and are searching for a third in the death of a woman who was last seen in October 2023.
-
16-year-old dead following shooting, police investigating
A 16-year-old male has died following a shooting over the weekend.
Calgary
-
'Like a war zone': Victim of Calgary townhome explosion speaks out
Less than 48 hours after his Monterey Park townhome was gutted by a fiery explosion, Calgarian Owen DeFoe returned on Monday to see what was left.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in S.E. Calgary leaves boy, 17, dead
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary over the weekend.
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Edmonton
-
Alberta looking for Jasper wildfire compensation because it started on federal land
Provincial ministers testified before the House of Commons on Monday, asking the federal government to pay for the cost of the Jasper wildfire.
-
Man charged with kidnapping in northern Alberta domestic violence case: RCMP
A Grande Prairie man has been charged with kidnapping after an assault on Sunday.
-
Alberta opens appointments for annual flu, COVID-19, RSV vaccines
Albertans can start booking their annual flu and COVID shots as of Monday, with appointments beginning next week.
Regina
-
'I have to catch it': Regina resident says city tree is the root of basement flooding issues
Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.
-
Sask NDP tear into AIMS system rollout, say costs have risen to $203 million
The Saskatchewan NDP says the province's troubled payment and scheduling system for healthcare is only half implemented and has costed taxpayers nearly triple its original price tag so far.
-
Sask. non-profit making its case to the Supreme Court that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan will appear in front of the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
Saskatoon
-
Surge in homelessness and public drug use a result of Sask. government policy: Prairie Harm Reduction
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says a staff member arrived to work on Thursday morning to find someone at its doorstep, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose.
-
Sask. non-profit making its case to the Supreme Court that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan will appear in front of the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Sask NDP tear into AIMS system rollout, say costs have risen to $203 million
The Saskatchewan NDP says the province's troubled payment and scheduling system for healthcare is only half implemented and has costed taxpayers nearly triple its original price tag so far.
Vancouver
-
One of the last remaining places to buy fireworks imposes new ban
The Squamish Nation has implemented a ban prohibiting the sale, use and possession of fireworks on reserve land.
-
Senior charged after minivan set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall
The day after a minivan was set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall, a 78-year-old man has been criminally charged.
-
Cyber breach at B.C. First Nations Health Authority exposed TB tests, insurance data
The First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia says online hackers gained access to an array of personal information including medical test results and insurance claims during a cybersecurity breach last May.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating suspected homicide on northern Vancouver Island
Major crime investigators have been called to the scene of a suspected homicide in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy.
-
Cyber breach at B.C. First Nations Health Authority exposed TB tests, insurance data
The First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia says online hackers gained access to an array of personal information including medical test results and insurance claims during a cybersecurity breach last May.
-
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.