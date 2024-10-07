Updated COVID vaccine to be available for eligible Ottawa residents starting next week

Ottawa Public Health is recommending all residents receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall, with the new vaccine expected to be available for high-risk individuals starting next week.

As of Oct. 15, individuals at increased risk of infection of severe illness due to COVID-19 will be eligible for the initial doses of the updated vaccine at Ottawa clinics, including adults 65 years of age or older, residents living in long-term care homes, people with underlying medical conditions and pregnant individuals.

"The updated KP.2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is expected to enhance protection against infection and severe outcomes from COVID-19," Ottawa Public Health said in a statement.

The health unit will be offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine for eligible high risk and priority populations who face barriers to access the vaccine at Community Clinics and Neighbourhood Health and Wellness Hubs starting Oct. 15. Starting Wednesday, appointments can be booked to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine at OPH Community Clinics through the Ontario COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY: 1-866-797-0007).

Here is the list of eligible residents to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine starting Oct. 15:

Adults 65 years of age or older

Residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings (e.g., chronic care facilities, retirement homes)

Individuals who have underlying medical conditions that place them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, including children with complex health needs

Pregnant individuals

Individuals from First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities

Members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities

The updated COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all residents aged six months and older starting Oct. 28.

Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to help prevent the spread of COVID and the flu this fall and winter.