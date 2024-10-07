Updated COVID vaccine to be available for eligible Ottawa residents starting next week
Ottawa Public Health is recommending all residents receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall, with the new vaccine expected to be available for high-risk individuals starting next week.
As of Oct. 15, individuals at increased risk of infection of severe illness due to COVID-19 will be eligible for the initial doses of the updated vaccine at Ottawa clinics, including adults 65 years of age or older, residents living in long-term care homes, people with underlying medical conditions and pregnant individuals.
"The updated KP.2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is expected to enhance protection against infection and severe outcomes from COVID-19," Ottawa Public Health said in a statement.
The health unit will be offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine for eligible high risk and priority populations who face barriers to access the vaccine at Community Clinics and Neighbourhood Health and Wellness Hubs starting Oct. 15. Starting Wednesday, appointments can be booked to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine at OPH Community Clinics through the Ontario COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY: 1-866-797-0007).
Here is the list of eligible residents to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine starting Oct. 15:
- Adults 65 years of age or older
- Residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings (e.g., chronic care facilities, retirement homes)
- Individuals who have underlying medical conditions that place them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, including children with complex health needs
- Pregnant individuals
- Individuals from First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities
- Members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities
The updated COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all residents aged six months and older starting Oct. 28.
Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to help prevent the spread of COVID and the flu this fall and winter.
- Stay home when sick until you are fever-free (without using fever-reducing medication and your symptoms have been improving for 24 hours or 48 hours for vomiting/diarrhea).
- Wash your hands (or use hand sanitizer) often and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Disinfect high-touch surfaces in your home and workplace.
- Keep your vaccinations up to date, including getting your annual flu vaccine and your updated COVID-19 vaccine.
- Avoid visiting people at high-risk of severe illness when you are sick (including people living in long-term care, retirement homes or in hospital).
- Wear a mask to protect yourself from viral respiratory illnesses, to protect others at higher risk of severe respiratory illness and when you're recovering from illness
