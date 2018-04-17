Turkish Tomato, Cucumber and Pepper Salad
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:30AM EDT
This refreshing salad is served at pretty much every meal and variations of it are even served for breakfast. Sumac is a ground spice, available in the spice section of large supermarkets or Middle Eastern stores.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 3 Ontario Greenhouse Mini Cucumbers, sliced into 1/2-inch (1 cm) pieces
- 2 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow Pepper, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Mint
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil
- 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground sumac
- Freshly ground black pepper
Preparation
In large bowl, combine cucumbers, tomatoes and yellow pepper. Add mint, parsley, oil, lemon juice, salt, sumac and black pepper to taste; toss to combine. Taste and add a little more lemon juice, if needed.
Nutrients per serving
1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):
PROTEIN: 1 gram
FAT: 4.5 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 6 grams
CALORIES: 65
FIBRE: 2 grams
SODIUM: 200 mg