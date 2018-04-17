This refreshing salad is served at pretty much every meal and variations of it are even served for breakfast. Sumac is a ground spice, available in the spice section of large supermarkets or Middle Eastern stores.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

  • 3 Ontario Greenhouse Mini Cucumbers, sliced into 1/2-inch (1 cm) pieces
  • 2 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow Pepper, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Mint
  • 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
  • 2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil
  • 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
  • 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground sumac
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

In large bowl, combine cucumbers, tomatoes and yellow pepper. Add mint, parsley, oil, lemon juice, salt, sumac and black pepper to taste; toss to combine. Taste and add a little more lemon juice, if needed.

Nutrients per serving

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 1 gram
FAT: 4.5 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 6 grams
CALORIES: 65
FIBRE: 2 grams
SODIUM: 200 mg