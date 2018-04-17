

Foodland Ontario





This refreshing salad is served at pretty much every meal and variations of it are even served for breakfast. Sumac is a ground spice, available in the spice section of large supermarkets or Middle Eastern stores.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

3 Ontario Greenhouse Mini Cucumbers, sliced into 1/2-inch (1 cm) pieces

2 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, cut into bite-size pieces

1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow Pepper, cut into bite-size pieces

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Mint

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground sumac

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

In large bowl, combine cucumbers, tomatoes and yellow pepper. Add mint, parsley, oil, lemon juice, salt, sumac and black pepper to taste; toss to combine. Taste and add a little more lemon juice, if needed.

Nutrients per serving

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 1 gram

FAT: 4.5 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 6 grams

CALORIES: 65

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 200 mg