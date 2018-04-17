Maple Carrot Cupcakes
Foodland Ontario
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:19AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:20AM EDT
Baking Time: 20 minutes
Preparation Time:
Cupcakes: 18
Ingredients
- 2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder
- 2 tsp (10 mL) ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt
- 2 Ontario Eggs
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) packed brown sugar
- 1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla
- 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) grated Ontario Carrots
Icing:
- 4 oz (125 g) cream cheese, softened
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter, at room temperature
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) vanilla
- 2 cups (500 mL) icing sugar
Preparation
Not only is there maple syrup in the cupcake but also in the cream cheese icing to carry the flavour throughout.
In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt. In medium bowl, whisk together eggs, oil, maple syrup, brown sugar and vanilla until smooth; pour over flour mixture. Add carrots and stir just until moistened. Spoon into paper-lined or greased muffin cups.
Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until cake tester inserted in centre comes out clean. Transfer to rack; let cool.
Icing: In medium bowl, using electric mixer, beat cream cheese, maple syrup, butter and vanilla until smooth. Beat in icing sugar. Spread over cupcakes.
Nutrients per serving
1 Cupcake:
- PROTEIN: 3 grams
- FAT: 13 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 37 grams
- CALORIES: 275
- FIBRE: 1 gram
- SODIUM: 177 mg