Not only is there maple syrup in the cupcake but also in the cream cheese icing to carry the flavour throughout.

In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt. In medium bowl, whisk together eggs, oil, maple syrup, brown sugar and vanilla until smooth; pour over flour mixture. Add carrots and stir just until moistened. Spoon into paper-lined or greased muffin cups.

Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until cake tester inserted in centre comes out clean. Transfer to rack; let cool.

Icing: In medium bowl, using electric mixer, beat cream cheese, maple syrup, butter and vanilla until smooth. Beat in icing sugar. Spread over cupcakes.