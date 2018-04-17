Maple Mustard Turkey Burgers
Foodland Ontario
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:16AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:30AM EDT
The maple syrup and mustard glaze adds additional flavour to these easy to make tasty burgers.
Grilling Time: 12 minutes
Preparation Time:
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1-1/2 lb (750 g) Ontario Ground Turkey
- 1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) quick oats
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) prepared mustard
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) minced fresh Ontario Rosemary Leaves
- Pinch of pepper
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 6 sesame seed burger buns
- 6 tbsp (90 mL) grainy mustard
- 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) torn Ontario Iceberg Lettuce Leaves
- 2 Ontario Greenhouse or Field Tomatoes, sliced
- 1 small Ontario Red Onion, thinly sliced
Preparation
In large bowl, combine turkey, egg, oats, 1 tbsp (15 mL) of mustard, salt, rosemary, and pepper. Shape into 6 burgers.
In small bowl, stir together maple syrup and remaining 2 tbsp (25 mL) of mustard.
Place burgers on greased grill over medium heat. Grill, covered, for 5 to 6 minutes. Turn burgers over; brush with maple mixture. Grill, covered until thermometer inserted sideways into centre of each burger reads 165°F (74°C), about 5 to 6 minutes.
Toast buns on grill. Spread each bun bottom with grainy mustard. Top with lettuce, burger, tomato, onion and bun top.
Nutrients per serving
1 Burger
- PROTEIN: 32 grams
- FAT: 16 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 51 grams
- CALORIES: 473
- FIBRE: 3 grams
- SODIUM: 780 mg