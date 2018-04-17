The maple syrup and mustard glaze adds additional flavour to these easy to make tasty burgers.

Grilling Time: 12 minutes

Preparation Time:

Serves: 6

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 lb (750 g) Ontario Ground Turkey 
  • 1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten      
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) quick oats 
  • 3 tbsp (45 mL) prepared mustard 
  • 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt 
  • 1/4 tsp (1 mL) minced fresh Ontario Rosemary Leaves
  • Pinch of pepper
  • 2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup 
  • 6 sesame seed burger buns
  • 6 tbsp (90 mL) grainy mustard
  • 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) torn Ontario Iceberg Lettuce Leaves
  • 2 Ontario Greenhouse or Field Tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 small Ontario Red Onion, thinly sliced

Preparation

In large bowl, combine turkey, egg, oats, 1 tbsp (15 mL) of mustard, salt, rosemary, and pepper. Shape into 6 burgers. 

In small bowl, stir together maple syrup and remaining 2 tbsp (25 mL) of mustard.

Place burgers on greased grill over medium heat. Grill, covered, for 5 to 6 minutes. Turn burgers over; brush with maple mixture. Grill, covered until thermometer inserted sideways into centre of each burger reads 165°F (74°C), about 5 to 6 minutes.

Toast buns on grill. Spread each bun bottom with grainy mustard. Top with lettuce, burger, tomato, onion and bun top. 

Nutrients per serving

1 Burger 

  • PROTEIN: 32 grams     
  • FAT: 16 grams     
  • CARBOHYDRATE: 51 grams     
  • CALORIES: 473         
  • FIBRE: 3 grams     
  • SODIUM: 780 mg 

 