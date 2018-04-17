In large bowl, combine turkey, egg, oats, 1 tbsp (15 mL) of mustard, salt, rosemary, and pepper. Shape into 6 burgers.

In small bowl, stir together maple syrup and remaining 2 tbsp (25 mL) of mustard.

Place burgers on greased grill over medium heat. Grill, covered, for 5 to 6 minutes. Turn burgers over; brush with maple mixture. Grill, covered until thermometer inserted sideways into centre of each burger reads 165°F (74°C), about 5 to 6 minutes.

Toast buns on grill. Spread each bun bottom with grainy mustard. Top with lettuce, burger, tomato, onion and bun top.