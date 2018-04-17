Maple Carrots and Parsnips
Foodland Ontario
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:14AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:20AM EDT
It's a side dish that commands second helpings. The maple syrup enhances the sweetness of the vegetables making it a wonderful taste sensation when served with roasted pork, chicken or turkey.
Preparation Time:
Cooking Time:
Cups: 4
Ingredients
- 2 cups (500 mL) peeled, sliced Ontario Carrots
- 2 cups (500 mL) peeled, sliced Ontario Parsnips
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) water
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped candied ginger
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
Preparation
Combine carrots with parsnips and water. Microwave, covered on High power for 10 minutes, stirring halfway through; drain. Stir in maple syrup and butter and chopped candied ginger until richly glazed. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.
Note: Microwave recipes tested in a 700-watt microwave oven. Power level terminology in microwave ovens varies; check your owner's manual and use whichever word or number gives you the same percentages as in the recipe (High is always 100%). If your oven differs, cooking times may vary.