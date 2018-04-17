Combine carrots with parsnips and water. Microwave, covered on High power for 10 minutes, stirring halfway through; drain. Stir in maple syrup and butter and chopped candied ginger until richly glazed. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Note: Microwave recipes tested in a 700-watt microwave oven. Power level terminology in microwave ovens varies; check your owner's manual and use whichever word or number gives you the same percentages as in the recipe (High is always 100%). If your oven differs, cooking times may vary.