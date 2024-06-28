What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1

CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.

For a list of events on Canada Day in Ottawa, click here.

For a list of closures and schedule changes in Ottawa on July 1, click here:

Ottawa Jazz Festival

The sounds of jazz will fill Confederation Park, Marion Dewar Plaza and the National Arts Centre this weekend.

The Ottawa Jazz Festival continues until Sunday.

Here is a look at some of the acts:

Friday: Laufey, Kellylee Evans, Chuck Copenace, Butcher Brown

Saturday: Norah Jones, James McGowan Ensemble (free), Linsey Wellman's Wedding and Funeral Band (free), Laura Anglade, Le Ren, La Lom

Sunday: Veronica Swift, Emma Lamontagne (free), Lakecia Benjamin, The Rafael Zaldivar Trio, the Yussef Dayes Experience.

For tickets, visit www.ottawajazzfestival.com.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC Friday night at TD Place.

It is Canadian Military appreciation night at the game.

For tickets, visit athetlicoottawa.canpl.ca.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host the New Jersey Jackals for a three-game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Friday night is the pre-Canada Day celebrations, with fireworks after the game.

For tickets, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

Ottawa BlackJacks

The Ottawa BlackJacks host the Calgary Surge Saturday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.theblackjacks.ca.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday night at TD Place.

Kick off is 7 p.m.

The Canada Day game includes a performance by Big Wreck and post-game fireworks.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.

Kanata Fun Fair

Celebrate the start of summer at the Kanata Fun Fair this weekend.

Don't miss the midway at the Kanata Recreation Complex on Charlie Rogers Place until July 1.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kanata-Fun-Fair-100065731680399/.

RCMP Sunset Ceremonies

The RCMP's Canadian Sunset Ceremonies run until Sunday at the Musical Ride Centre on Sandridge Road.

The annual event showcases the RCMP's Musical Ride and gives visitors a chance to see the Musical Ride at its home.

The family-friendly shows start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and are free to the public.

For more information, click here.

The RCMP Musical Ride Centre is located in Ottawa and for the officers and horses chosen to take part in the ceremony, practice begins in January ahead of the summer tour. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

National Arts Centre

Friday-Saturday: Jurassic Park in Concert with the NAC Orchestra

Saturday: The Lionyls – Music on the Canal (Free)

Monday: Canada Day Concert with the NAC Orchestra and special guests (Free)

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Canada Day.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting Canada Day, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed to vehicles daily between Somerset Street and Pretoria Avenue 24 hours a day.

Indigenous Outdoor Market

Don't miss the Indigenous Outdoor Market on Sunday at 991 Wellington Street West.

Celebrate the end of Indigenous History Month at this event and support Indigenous Makers from across Turtle Island.

For more information, click here.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

1000 Islands Regatta

The 1000 Islands Regatta and Festival is this weekend in Brockville.

Don't miss Hydroplane races on Saturday and Sunday, and musical performances by 50-40 and Big Wreck.

For more information, visit www.1000-islandsregatta.com.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Canada Day in Kingston

Celebrate Canada Day in Kingston at Confederation Park and Springer Market Square.

Activities on Monday include the Canada Day Parade of People, the Kids Zone at Confederation Park, music, a magician and fireworks at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Kingston's website.

Canada Day in Brockville

Celebrate Canada's 157th birthday in Brockville on Monday.

Canada Day festivities will be held at Court House Green and then fireworks at the waterfront.

Canada Day in Cornwall

Celebrate Canada Day in Lamoureux Park in Cornwall on Monday.

Enjoy a day of music, children's activities, food and more.

Kim Mitchell will perform at 8:45 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Canada Day in North Grenville

Riverside Park in Kemptville will be hosting Canada Day festivities on Monday.

There will be food, entertainment, inflatables for the kids and more. The celebration will wrap up with fireworks.

For more information, click here.

Canada Day in Clarence-Rockland

You are invited to celebrate Canada Day at Simon Park in Rockland.

Events include a car show, kids zone, musical acts and fireworks at 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Canada Day in Pembroke

The City of Pembroke is hosting Canada Day festivities on Sunday and Monday.

On Monday, enjoy festivities at Waterfront Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by fireworks and live music at Riverside Park from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Pembroke's website.

Mississippi Mills Canada Day celebrations

Canada Day festivities will be held on Sunday at Stewart Community Centre in Pakenham and in Gemmill Park in Almonte on Monday.

The Canada Day Eve parade will be held on Sunday night in Pakenham.

The Canada Day festivities on Monday include music, including Monkey Junk, and a fun zone for the kids.

Canada Day in Renfrew

Canada Day events will be held at the Ma-te-Way Park and myFM Centre in Renfrew on Monday.

The event includes live music, family-friendly activities and fireworks.

Canada Day in Arnprior

Arnprior is hosting several Canada Day events on Monday, including a bike parade, live music, family entertainment and more.

Don’t miss the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

For full details, visit the Town of Anprior website.

Canada Day in Smiths Falls

Smiths Falls invites you to celebrate Canada Day on Monday in Lower Reach Park.

Events include the bike parade, live music, a magic show and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.