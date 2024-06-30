How to get to Lebreton Flats Park on foot, by bike on Canada Day

Many streets are going to be closed to traffic during the Canada Day celebrations Monday, says the Government of Canada on its website.

The Ottawa Police Service is encouraging people to plan ahead, use public transport or bike to get to Lebreton Flats Park where the main celebration will take place. The city's police service has prepared a map to help people navigate downtown to join the celebrations. It shared the map in a post on X Sunday.

Here's how to get around, according to the government's website:

If you are entering or leaving LeBreton Flats Park, you must use Wellington Street. Here's how:

• From Gatineau: please use the Alexandra Bridge or the Portage Bridge. LeBreton Flats Park is not accessible from the Chaudières Bridge.

• From Ottawa: please take Wellington Street. Commissioner, Bay, Lyon or any other street perpendicular to Wellington Street are only accessible by active transportation -- on foot or by bike.

If you going to be biking to Canada Day sites, you can use the parking spaces located near Lebreton Flats, on Booth Street and across from the Canadian War Museum.

"Follow the signs to locate spaces reserved for bikes. We ask that cyclists walk alongside their bikes in streets closed to traffic," reads the government's website.

Public transit is going to be available for free to get you to the festivities whether in Ottawa or Gatineau. Multiple parking spaces are available at park-and-ride locations, in Ottawa and Gatineau for free.

More information about bus services is available on OC Transpo and the Société de transport de l'Outaouais’s website.

The main celebration at LeBreton Flats will host a number of activities and shows, including a flypast, where a significant number of airplanes will roam the skies for several minutes.

The celebrations will start at 9 a.m. and will last until 10 p.m. at LeBreton Flats and other parts of Ottawa and Gatineau. A full list of celebrations is available online.