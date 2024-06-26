10 things to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 10 things to know about Canada Day festivities in Ottawa.

The national Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats, while festivities are also planned on Parliament Hill and in Old Hull. Across Ottawa, Canada Day celebrations will be held in communities.

Public Transit

OC Transpo is offering free service on Canada Day.

There will be no-charge service all day July 1 on the Confederation Line, OC Transpo buses and Para Transpo.

OC Transpo says extra service will be running through the day and into the evening, with service free until 4 a.m. on July 2.

If you are planning to use public transit to get to LeBreton Flats, revellers are being asked to take the Confederation Line to Lyon Station, and then walk to the Wellington Street main entrance.

Pimisi Station will only be open on Monday to local residents and persons with reduced mobility.

Road Closures

There will be several road and pathway closures in downtown Ottawa and near LeBreton Flats on Canada Day.

Here is a list of road closures in Ottawa from 6 a.m. July 1 to 2 a.m. July 2.

Bank Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Bay Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Booth Street from Albert Street to rue Eddy, Gatineau

Bronson Avenue from Slater Street to Sparks Street

Fleet Street from Lett Street and Booth Street

Kent Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Kichi Zibi Mikan at Parkdale Avenue and Wellington Street

Lett Street from Fleet Street and Wellington Street

Lloyd Street from Fleet Street and Lett Street

Lyon Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Metcalfe Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

O'Connor Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

Portage Bridge from Wellington Street to rue Laurier, Gatineau

Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Bank Street

Slidell Street/Onigam Street from Lemieux Island to Bayview Station Road

Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street North

Vimy Place from Wellington Street and Booth Street

Wellington Street from Kichi Zibi Mikan to Elgin Street

Road closures from 6 p.m. July 1 to 12 a.m.

Albert Street from Bronson Street to Bayview Station Road

Slater Street from Albert Street to Bronson Avenue

A look at Canada Day road closures on July 1, 2024. Red indicates roads closed from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. July 2, yellow indicates roads closed from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 2 and green indicates road closed from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on July 2. (Canadian Heritage/website)

LeBreton Flats Park

The national Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats on Monday.

The Daytime ceremony begins at 12 p.m., and will include performances by Bedouin Soundclash and Marie-Mai. There will also be a Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial Flypast.

The Canada Day Evening show runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will include musical performances by Chromeo, Corneille, FouKi, Kanen, Kiesza, Maestro Fresh Wes, Metric, Neon Dreams, Notorious Cree, Qattuu, Sara Dufour and Willows.

The Canada Day Fireworks display at LeBreton Flats Park runs from 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

The City of Ottawa says you will be able to see the fireworks from LeBreton Flats Park and on streets near the area.

'Parade in the Sky'

The Royal Canadian Air Force will mark its Centennial with a 'Parade in the Sky' on Canada Day.

Billed as the largest flypast in 20 years on Canada Day, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and other aircraft will fly over Ottawa at 1 p.m. Monday. The parade will travel east to west, starting just south of the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and continuing west over Parliament Hill and then over LeBreton Flats.

The flypast will last approximately 20 minutes and will involve aircraft representing current RCAF fleets and historic and future RCAF fleets.

"Aircraft will range in size from small training aircraft like the CT-156 Harvard II, to large transport aircraft like the CC-177 Globemaster and CC-330 Husky,' the Department of National Defence said.

"Smaller jet aircraft like the CT-114 Tutor that is flown by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, as well as CF-18s."

Parliament Hill and Old Hull

Canadian Heritage is also hosting Canada Day events on Parliament Hill and in Old Hull.

Events on Parliament Hill include the Royal Canadian Air Force Pipes and Drums, the Ceremonial Guard Band and the Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial Flypast. The Skyhawks, the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, are scheduled to land on Parliament Hill between 3 and 3:30 p.m. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will perform an aerial demonstration from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weather permitting)

Canada Day in Old Hull includes family fun on Laval Street and musical performances.

For a list of Canada Day events, click here.

Canada Day celebrations in your community

Barrhaven: The Canada Day Barrhaven event will be held on Monday at Clarke Fields in Barrhaven. Festivities run from 8:30 a.m. to fireworks at 10 p.m.

Canada Day Road Races: The 36th edition of the Otto's Canada Day Road Races takes places on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Dunrobin: The Dunrobin Canada Day Celebration will take place at the Dunrobin Community Centre from 4 p.m. until after the fireworks at sunset.

Greely: The Greely Community Association Canada Day event will take place at the Greely Community Centre from noon to 11 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

Kanata: The Canada Day in Kanata festivities will be held at Walter Baker Park on Sunday and Monday.

Orleans: OHHH Canada Kids Festival Jeunesse will be held at Millenium Park on Monday.

Osgoode: Osgoode's Canada Day Festival will be held at the Osgoode Village Park and the Stuart Holmes Arena from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday.

Riverside South: Canada Day celebrations will be held at Claudette Cain Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then music starting at 8 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Stittsville: Canada Day in Stittsville will be held at Sacred Heart High School from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Trend Arlington: Celebrate Canada Day in Ottawa's Trend Arlington neighbourhood from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a BBQ, live music, face painting, a bounce house, lawn games and fireworks.

Fireworks in Ottawa neighbourhoods

Ottawa Redblacks: The Ottawa Redblacks will have a fireworks display after Sunday's game against Hamilton at TD Place.

Barrhaven: The Canada Day Barrhaven event at Clarke Fields in Barrhaven will include a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on Monday

Beacon Hill: The Beacon Hill Community Association will host fireworks on July 1 at Loyola Park at dusk.

Dunrobin: The Dunrobin Canada Day Celebration on July 1at the Dunrobin Community Centre will host fireworks at sunset.

Greely: The Greely Community Association Canada Day event on Monday will feature fireworks at dusk at the Greely Community Centre.

Kanata: The Canada Day in Kanata Event will host fireworks at 10 p.m. The fireworks on July 1 will be held at Walter Baker Park.

Osgoode: Enjoy fireworks at Osgoode Village Park at 10 p.m. on July 1.

Rideau Carleton Raceway: The Rideau Carleton Raceway is hosting a family-friendly Canada Day celebration on July 1, including fireworks at sunset

Riverside South: The Riverside South Community Association's Canada Day festival will include fireworks at dusk on July 1. The party will be held at Claudette Cain Park.

Stittsville: The Canada Day in Stittsville celebration at Sacred Heart High School will include fireworks at dusk.

Trend Arlington: Fireworks at 50 Bellman Drive in Trend Arlington are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Other Canada Day events in Ottawa

100 Wellington Street: Canada Day at 100 Wellington Street includes a temporary exhibit about Inuit culture, history and way of life. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and is free.

ByWard Market: Celebrate Canada Day in the ByWard Market on Monday with live music, delicious food and unique experiences. Explore the Real Fly Market and visit the dance party.

National Arts Centre: The NAC Orchestra and special guests perform a Canada Day concert at 2:30 p.m. on July 1. Admission is free.

Rideau Carleton Casino: The family-friendly Canada Day celebrations include a performance by the Northern Pikes, a DJ and fireworks.

Museums

Other things to do on July 1