More than 200 people evacuated following building fire in Gatineau, Que.

Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.

Firefighters say they received a call around 9:20 p.m. reporting a fire at 166 Rue Principal. When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed the fire and found some residents waiting for rescue on their balconies.

The city's fire service said in a news release Sunday aerial ladders were necessary to evacuate the residents that were on their balconies near the fire. Firefighters add that the smoke made the process more complicated.

The fire became under control at 2 a.m. The Red Cross had to take care of more than 30 victims.

Gatineau fire says the building has 104 units, mostly occupied by seniors. It sustained serious damage amounting to $3 million.

