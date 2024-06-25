What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day long weekend.
For a list of Canada Day events in Ottawa, click here.
OC Transpo
OC Transpo buses, O-Train Line 1 and Para Transpo service will be free on July 1.
The city says OC Transpo will be running extra service throughout the day and into the evening, with service free until 4 a.m. on July 2.
"Transit service will run on an enhanced Sunday schedule with extra service on busy routes throughout the day and into the evening," OC Transpo says on its website. "O-Train Line 1 will run between 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m."
Client Service Centres
- Ottawa's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only.
- The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City's Provincial Offences Court will be closed on July 1.
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.
- The City of Ottawa Spa and Neuter Clinic on Concourse Gate will be closed on Monday.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling and garbage collection or bulky item collection on Monday. Pick up will be delayed by one day all week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day.
- The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open on July 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City Services
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on July 1.
- All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday.
- Ottawa Public Health's Sexual Health Clinic, dental clinics and the Parenting-in-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.
- The Nepean Creative Arts Centre, Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe will be closed on Monday.'
- The Karsh Masson Gallery, City Hall Gallery, Gallery 112 and City of Ottawa Archives are closed on Monday, July 1.
Pools, wading pools and beaches
- Ottawa's beaches at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island will be open all weekend, with lifeguards on duty between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily.
- Wading pools, outdoor pools and splash pads will be open.
- Most community centres are closed, while most arenas, recreation and fitness centres will be open with modified schedules. Check each facility's page for hours details.
Museums
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Canada Day. Admission is free on July 1.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open 9:30 a.m. to 5 on Saturday, Sunday and Canada Day. Admission is free on July 1.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Canada Day. Admission is free on July 1.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Canada Day. Admission is free on July 1.
- Canadian War Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Canada Day.
- Canadian Museum of History open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Canada Day. Admission is free on July 1.
- National Gallery of Canada open Saturday, Sunday and Canada Day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Diefenbunker open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Bytown Museum is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Ottawa Art Gallery is open on Saturday and Sunday and closed on Monday.
Ottawa malls
- Rideau Centre: Open Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The mall is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Tanger Outlets: Open Canada Day. Tanger Outlets is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Place d'Orleans Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- St. Laurent Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Grocery stores
The following grocery stores will be open on Canada Day
- Farm Boy Rideau Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1
- Whole Foods Market Lansdowne: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LCBO/Beer Stores/Wine Rack
All LCBO outlets will be closed on Canada.
The following Beer Stores will be open on Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 2276 Tenth Line Rd.
- 1860 Bank St.
- 1984 Baseline Rd.
- 548 Montreal Rd.
- 515 Somerset St. W.
- 499 Terry Fox Drive
- 3500 Fallowfield Drive
Wine Rack stores will be open in Ottawa on July 1. For locations, click here.
