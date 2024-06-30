Firefighters put down planter fire on a balcony in Centretown

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters have quickly extinguished a fire that started in a planter on a balcony of a building on Bank Street in Centretown on Sunday.

Firefighters say they received multiple calls at 11:45 a.m. from passers by reporting a fire on a balcony of an apartment building located in the 100 block of Bank Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed the fire. That was when they entered the unit and found that a planter on the balcony was on fire.

Crews say the "planter was fully involved and leaking melting material onto the lower balcony."

The fire was declared under control at 11:57 a.m.

Firefighters say the "structure" was not occupied. They didn't specify whether its the unit or the building.

Bank Street was briefly closed to traffic between Laurier Avenue and Gloucester Street while crews worked to put out the fire. Roads had reopened shortly before 12:40 p.m.

The fire is not considered suspicious.