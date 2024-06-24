Fireworks will ring out across Ottawa on July 1 to mark Canada's 157th birthday.

Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.

Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa

Where can I see fireworks?

LeBreton Flats

Canadian Heritage will host Canada Day fireworks at LeBreton Flats at 10 p.m. on July 1.

You can watch the Canada Day fireworks from several locations in the downtown area from 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Fireworks in Ottawa neighbourhoods

Barrhaven: The Canada Day Barrhaven event at Clarke Fields in Barrhaven will include a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Beacon Hill: The Beacon Hill Community Association will host fireworks on July 1 at Loyola Park at dusk.

Dunrobin: The Dunrobin Canada Day Celebration on July 1at the Dunrobin Community Centre will host fireworks at sunset.

Greely: The Greely Community Association Canada Day event will feature fireworks at dusk at the Greely Community Centre.

Kanata: The Canada Day in Kanata Event will host fireworks at 10 p.m. The fireworks on July 1 will be held at Walter Baker Park.

Osgoode: Enjoy fireworks at Osgoode Village Park at 10 p.m. on July 1.

Riverside South: The Riverside South Community Association's Canada Day festival will include fireworks at dusk on July 1. The party will be held at Claudette Cain Park.

Stittsville: The Canada Day in Stittsville celebration at Sacred Heart High School will include fireworks at dusk.

Rideau Carleton Raceway: The Rideau Carleton Raceway is hosting a family-friendly Canada Day celebration on July 1, including fireworks at sunset.

Consumer fireworks regulations

Under the City of Ottawa's Fireworks Bylaw, fireworks are only permitted on June 30, July 1 and July 2.

The sale of consumer fireworks are only allowed on Canada Day and the seven business days leading up to the day.

Who can set off fireworks?

The City of Ottawa says fireworks must be directly supervised by an adult, 18 years and older.

Where can I set off fireworks?

Under the city's fireworks bylaw, fireworks can only be discharged on private property – with permission from the property owner.

"Even on private properties, fireworks cannot be discharged if it poses danger to other individuals and properties," the city says.

"This will include any property nearby other homes, apartments, roadways, sidewalks and public spaces."

You are prohibited from discharging fireworks on city property, including all parks, sports fields and beaches. Ottawa's four school boards - Ottawa Catholic School Board, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Le Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario – do not allow discharging fireworks on all school premises.