OPP seeking witnesses, video following serious assault in Quinte West, Ont.

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking people who might have witnessed, or have video recording, of what they call a serious assault that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Quinte West, Ont. to come forward.

    It happened at approximately 3 a.m. near Front Street.

    One person sustained non life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital.

    The OPP believes that there is no threat to public safety.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

