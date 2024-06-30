OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how it feels in Ottawa ahead of Canada Day

    CTV Ottawa: Pouring rain in the capital
    Showers, a risk of thunderstorm and warm temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday.

    According to Environment Canada, the capital will have a few showers early this morning. Then, it'll become mainly cloudy. This afternoon, there's a risk of thunderstorm and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The capital will have a high of 25 C and with humidex, it feels like 30.

    Tonight, it's going to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and a risk of thunderstorm. A low of 13 C is also forecasted for the night.

    Canada Day will be sunny with a high of 25 C. Clear skies and a low of 12 C are forecasted for the night.

    Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of 26 C. Cloudy skies and a low of 16 C are forecasted for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a lhigh of 25.5 C and a low of 14.4 C. 

