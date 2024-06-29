OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 19-year-old killed after shooting in Ottawa's east-end

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Ottawa police are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Ottawa's east end on Friday night.

    Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Russell Road, a residential area between Industrial Avenue and Smyth Road.

    Yousef Salaman, of Ottawa, 19, has been identified as the sole victim.

    No suspects are currently in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

    Investigators are seeking surveillance video from residents and persons who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

