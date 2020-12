OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 46 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase over the 34 positive test results announced on Tuesday.

Across the province, more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with the vast majority in the GTA. Thirty-five more people in Ontario have died.

Ontario is reporting 1,723 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 500 new cases in Peel, 410 in Toronto and 196 in York Region. There are 1,686 more resolved cases and over 44,200 tests completed.



