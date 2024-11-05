Doug Ford announces funding to support public safety on transit in Ottawa, help asylum seekers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is giving the City of Ottawa $48 million in funding to support public safety on transit and in the downtown core and another $40 million to support asylum seekers.

Ford was in Ottawa Tuesday to deliver remarks to the Economic Club of Canada, which included a "fireside chat" with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Ottawa's transit system is facing significant financial pressures, including a $25 million deficit in 2024 and a projected $120 million deficit in 2025. Sutcliffe has asked upper levels of government for help covering the deficits, but Tuesday's provincial announcement was focused specifically on "public safety" and did not mention OC Transpo operations.

According to a news release, the $48 million announced Tuesday will be delivered over three years and is meant for seven initiatives, including increasing the number of uniformed special constables on OC Transpo and other initiatives to bolster public safety in the downtown core, such as outreach and alternative mental health supports. The funding would also support the Ottawa Police Service hub in the Rideau Centre.

"The new funding I announced today, and our ongoing collaboration with Ottawa are a clear demonstration of our government's commitment to Ottawa's success," Ford said. "We also need the federal government to step up as an active partner contributing to the success of our nation's capital."

Without additional funding for operations, Sutcliffe has said options to cover OC Transpo's deficit include significant increases to the transit levy and/or transit fares as well as possible service cuts. The city's draft budget is to be tabled Nov. 13.

The province has also pledged $40 million over the next year to support emergency shelter operations, as the city faces an influx of asylum seekers. The city is exploring the possibility of building so-called "sprung structures" to house asylum seekers, but residents have opposed building them in their neighbourhoods.

"We're going to keep supporting people. No matter if it's refugees or asylum seekers, they're coming here for a better life," Ford said, saying he speaks regularly with refugees and asylum seekers in his riding. "The problem is they're waiting for a working permit – they want to work; all these people want to work – but they're waiting 18 months to 2 years to get a working permit. These people want to work. Give them a working permit."

The "New Deal for Ottawa" that was announced earlier this year includes $543 million in provincial money for Ottawa for numerous items, including a three-phased assessment of potential provincial ownership of Highway 174, a new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road and to repair and upgrade major connecting routes and rural roads.

Several residents and community organizations were seen demonstrating outside the Chateau Laurier hotel Tuesday, protesting a proposal from the Ford government requiring municipalities receive provincial approval before building new bike lanes. Ford and Sutcliffe did not discuss bike lanes during their "fireside chat."

Thirteen Ottawa city councillors have signed an open letter opposing the legislation.