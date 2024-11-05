Three single-family homes damaged by overnight fire in Orleans

Ottawa firefighters were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire that caused serious damage to three single-family homes in Orléans.

Ottawa Fire Services says they were called to a home on the 2000 block of Noblewood Way at approximately 5:45 a.m.

On arrival, firefighters saw visible flames coming through the roof of one of the homes, with the fire also spreading to the two homes next to it.

Ottawa paramedics were called to the scene and treated a firefighter who suffered second-degree burns. Another man experienced minor burns and a woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

All were released at the scene.

All residents have been accounted for and will be displaced from the fire.

The fire was put under control shortly after 6:50 a.m. Firefighters remain at the scene to monitor for any flare-ups.

An Ottawa Fire investigator has been sent to the scene to investigate the cause and origin of the blaze.

Nature Trail Crescent at Pagé Road and Noblewood Way remain closed, according to a post from Ottawa police on X.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.