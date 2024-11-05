Ottawa police searching for missing 14-year-old Orleans teen

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Orléans nearly one week ago.

Alex 'AJ' Brown was last seen on Oct. 31 at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the area of Mer Bleue Road.

His family is concerned for his safety.

He is described as a White male youth, 5 feet, 6 inches (168 cm), slim build, with short and shaggy blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, khaki green cargo pants, black beanie hat and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about Alex’s current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.