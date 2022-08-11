Ottawa fire crews contain garage blaze in south end

Ottawa fire crews quickly put out a garage fire in the city's south end Thursday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa fire crews quickly put out a garage fire in the city's south end Thursday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina