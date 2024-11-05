Ontario launching new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Carleton University

The Ontario government has announced it is establishing a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Carleton University in Ottawa, the first new university nursing program in the province in 20 years.

Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sylvia Jones were in Ottawa Tuesday for the announcement.

Carleton University will begin offering the program in September 2025 as a direct entry, compressed three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. The province says the first class of up to 110 nursing students will be ready to practice as registered nurses by 2029. The goal is to expand to more than 200 students per year by 2030.

"Carleton University’s new nursing program will provide more students with the opportunity to launch their career in nursing to connect more families to care, for generations to come," Jones said.

Students in the program will receive hand-on training in partnership with Queensway Carleton Hospital (QCH), starting in the first semester.

"This program will make a difference for new nurses from day one and help hospitals better prepare for the future of healthcare. We’re proud to have worked with Carleton University every step of the way – conceptualization, curriculum, and work placements," said QCH president and CEO Dr. Andrew Falconer.

This new program will provide additional options for nursing students in the capital.

The University of Ottawa's School of Nursing offers bachelor's and master's degrees and a PhD in nursing. Algonquin College also offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in collaboration with uOttawa and a 2-year Practical Nursing Diploma program.

The provincial government has given registered nurses the ability to prescribe medications and says 248 RNs have so far been authorized. The government says it also continues to work with the College of Nurses of Ontario to break down barriers for internationally educated nurses. The Ontario Learn and Stay Grant has provided funding for tuition and supplies to more than 7,500 nursing, paramedic or medical laboratory technology students since 2023, according to provincial figures.

The Ontario government has said it will need 33,200 more nurses by 2032, according to reporting by the Canadian Press.