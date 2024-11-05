Where you can watch the U.S. election results in Ottawa

On Tuesday, several pubs and bars across Ottawa will be offering a place to gather and watch the much-anticipated results of the U.S. election that will see either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris be elected president.

On election night, CTV News Channel will provide special coverage each hour beginning at 7 p.m. EST. Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos will lead a panel of prominent experts through the evening providing insight on what it all means to Canada and Canadians.

Newstalk 580 CFRA will also carry a U.S. election night special "American Decides: A Canadian Perspective," with experts insights breaking down key states and results as they come in.

CTVNews.ca will be covering the results starting at 5 p.m. EST with a live blog that will be updated throughout the night.

Here is where you can watch the results in Ottawa:

Lieutenant's Pump

The Elgin Street pub will be hosting the Centre for Inquiry starting at 8 p.m. until the pub closes at midnight. Admission is free.

Throughout the evening, there will be trivia, analyses and predictions. A virtual event is also available.

Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged online.

361 Elgin St.

Union Local 613

Union Local 613 will be hosting an election party starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The event first come, first served with a regular dinner service.

Viewing will take place on the main floor dining room and upstairs.

315 Somerset St. W

Clocktower Brew Pub – Westboro

The Liberal Party of Canada will be hosting an election party at Clocktower Brew Pub's location in Westboro.

Entry fee is $20. Includes one drink and finger foods.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m.

418 Richmond Rd.

Carleton Tavern

Democrats Abroad will be hosting an election night party starting at 5 p.m. until midnight at the Carleton Tavern in Hintonburg.

The event is free (food and drinks not included). An online watch party is also available.

Attendees are asked to RSVP online in advance.

223 Armstrong St.

The Bridge Public House

The Canadian International Council will be hosting a viewing party starting at 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Rideau Sports Centre.

General admission is $15 with a welcome beverage included.

Registration is online.

1 Donald St.