Ontario premier wants to see 'Buy Can-Am' approach with next U.S. president

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would like to see Canada and the U.S. work together to sell goods and services to the world and to each other, instead of focusing on domestic-only policies.

Speaking to the Economic Club of Canada in Ottawa Tuesday, Ford briefly addressed the U.S. presidential election.

"It's not an overstatement to say that this election and the upcoming review of the Canada United States Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) is more consequential than anything else on the horizon to our economy," he said.

The CUSMA — a replacement for the previous North American Free-Trade Agreement (NAFTA) — was negotiated during former U.S. President Donald Trump's first term and is up for review in 2026. Trump has vowed to revisit it if elected. Vice-President Kamala Harris has also signalled she would reopen the agreement. She voted against the deal when she was a senator.

Ford said Canada and the U.S. share a unique relationship.

"Nine million Americans wake up every morning to go to work, to produce goods and services for Ontario. So that's a real solid statement when we go down there. I've been talking to the many governors weekly, and the congressmen and women, and the senators, just to make sure they understand it's the Can-Am approach. We need to work together," he said.

"'Buy America' – they're experts at it and congratulations to 'em. I'm just as guilty, I'm always 'Buy Ontario', 'Buy Canada', but we really have to take a different approach. As everyone here knows, there's no partnership more important to the economic success of Ontario, to the economic success of Canada than our close ties with the United States."

Ford said he will "work with anyone" and says he stands ready to work with whomever is elected in the U.S.

"Our government stands ready to work with our partners south of the border. Above all, we must encourage all politicians on both sides of the border, of whatever political stripe, to avoid falling into what I just said, the 'Buy Canada', 'Buy America' mindset. Instead, we should be promoting a 'Buy Can-Am' approach that creates new jobs and opportunities for workers and businesses on both sides of the border."

Ontario's total trade with the U.S. in 2023 was valued at around $500 billion (CAD), according to the provincial government.