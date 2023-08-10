Ottawa sees 50-75 mm of rain in 90 minutes, flooding roads and properties
Heavy rain flooded several roads and properties across the city of Ottawa on Thursday, as a series of severe storms moved through the national capital region.
As of 3 p.m., Environment Canada reported 71.9 mm of rain had fallen at the Ottawa climate weather station. Some areas saw 50 to 75 mm of rain between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
"This lake in the back of my yard is just getting bigger, bigger and bigger," Ian told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now while watching heavy rain flood his home in Ottawa's Gloucester neighbourhood.
Ottawa police and city officials warned of road closures across the city of Ottawa due to flooding. There were temporary road closures on Woodroffe Avenue, Merivale Road, Innes Road and Meadowlands Drive throughout the afternoon.
"The flood is so much that cars have to take one lane to try to miss the flood. It's a no-go area," caller Vinny reported about the conditions at Baseline Road and Heron Road.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning, saying some areas could see up to 125 mm of rain and nickel size hail.
"At 3:11 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing flooding rain," the weather agency said.
"Heavy showers and dissipating thunderstorms to continue for a few hours more until the weather system weakens."
Video sent to CTV News Ottawa showed flooding on Fisher Avenue at Viewmount. In Ottawa's east end, flooding was reported in the area of Burn Street and Claude Street, with water up to three feet deep in some areas.
"Road safety alert: heavy rainfall is causing dangerous road conditions and road closures are in effect in the Ottawa area," Ottawa police said on social media. "We continue to monitor and assess the situation. Police are on scene to assist."
St. Laurent Shopping Centre says the lower level by the GoodLife Fitness and the movie theatre is closed off due to flooding. The rest of the mall is open.
Heavy rain flooded roads in Ottaa's east end on Thursday afternoon. Viewer Miranda Gillingham says the water reached three feet deep in the area of Burn Street and Claude Street. (Miranda Gillingham/submitted)
The East Entrance of Parliament Station was closed on Thursday afternoon due to water. Video posted on social media showed rain falling from the roof onto the escalator.
The city's director of Public Safety Services says there are no injuries reported due to the storm.
"The significant rainfall resulted in flash flooding in some areas, as well as localized power outages," Gooding said in a statement to council. "While water levels are receding, conditions remain dangerous in some neighborhoods."
"While the City is still assessing the full extent of the streets impacted, we are aware that sections of Industrial Road, Merivale Road, Walkley and Heron Roads, St. Laurent Boulevard, Smyth Road, Innes Road, as well as parts of Vanier, Overbrook, the Glebe and Rockcliffe were impacted."
There is no reported impacts to the city's critical infrastructure, and the water and wastewater management plants are running normally.
Hydro Ottawa reported several small outages across the city on Thursday afternoon, including 126 customers in Rideau-Jock and 273 customers in Bay ward.
Ottawa police closed a section of Merivale Road between Colonnade and Woodfield due to flooding. (Ottawa Traffic Cameras/website)
The previous record for greatest rainfall in Ottawa on Aug. 10 was 67 mm of rain, set back in 2004.
Elevated water levels on Rideau River
Officials warn water levels along the Rideau River and the Rideau Valley Watershed will remain seasonally high over the next week due to the heavy rainfall.
The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority is urging the public to exercise caution around all lakes and rivers. Boaters and swimmers using the Rideau River are asked to exercise "extreme caution" due to the high water levels.
"Water levels and flows in all waterways are generally higher than average for this time of year across the Rideau Valley Watershed," the conservation authority said in a statement.
"Although no significant riverine flooding is anticipated, water levels and flows are expected to remain seasonally high in all waterways in the Rideau Valley Watershed over the next week."
Thursday's rainfall is the second significant rainfall in Ottawa this week. On Monday, Ottawa received 36.9 mm of rain.
