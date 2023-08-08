Brockville, Ont. saw nearly 100 mm of rain Monday
Nearly 100 mm of rain fell in parts of eastern Ontario over the holiday Monday.
A significant system moved over the province bringing intense showers at times.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the weather station in Brockville, Ont. recorded 96.9 mm of rain, the highest amount in the region.
Kemptville saw 76.6 mm and Ottawa saw 36.9 mm at the airport.
Volunteer weather measurements showed 90.9 mm in Merrickville, 45.2 mm in Stittsville and 34.3 mm in Rockland.
This comes amid a summer of storms in the region.
In the past four weeks, Ottawa has experienced several severe summer storms, including three tornadoes, and two hailstorms.
