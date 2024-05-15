OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver injured after transport truck crash on Hwy. 401 west of Kingston

    OPP responding to a transport truck crash on Hwy. 401 on May 15, 2024. (OPP/X) OPP responding to a transport truck crash on Hwy. 401 on May 15, 2024. (OPP/X)
    A driver suffered minor injuries after two trucks collided on Highway 401 Wednesday afternoon.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway as traffic was slowing down at around 12:30 p.m. in Lennox and Addington County.

    The crash site is located near the community of Odessa, just before County Road 4 and about 27 kilometres west of Kingston, Ont.

    Two transport trucks collided, causing minor injuries to one driver.

    Both trucks involved had severe damage and were forced to be towed off the road.

    Emergency crews remain on scene trying to get the last fully loaded trailer off the road, said OPP spokesperson David Yome in an email.

    No charges have been laid.

