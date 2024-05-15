OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Small earthquake rattles eastern Ontario, western Quebec

    A small earthquake struck rural western Quebec on Wednesday morning.
    A small earthquake struck rural western Quebec on Wednesday morning.

    Earthquakes Canada says a magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit northwest of the town of Hawkesbury, Ont. at 8:20 a.m., just across the Ottawa River.

    The epicenter is located about 80 kilometres east of Ottawa. The quake struck at a depth of nine kilometres below the ground.

    No damage has been reported, but was lightly felt in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

    Earthquakes Canada has received 83 reports of residents feeling the ground shake as of 11:30 a.m.

