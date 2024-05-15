Body of missing Carleton Place man found in Mississippi River

A 52-year-old man from Carleton Place, Ont. reported missing four months ago has been located deceased, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say human remains found in the Mississippi River in Carleton Place on Sunday were those of the missing man.

The man, identified only as Mathew, had been reported missing on Jan. 20. He was last seen in Carleton Place on Jan. 17, according to police.

The OPP says a post-mortem examination determined no signs of foul play.

"It appears the male had been in the water since he disappeared," police said in a statement.

In a statement on Facebook, the man's family said, "we are all shocked and devastated and have been trying to process all the information."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover his funeral expenses.

"Mathew was a free spirit and a well loved gentle soul. He lived day to day the best he possibly could. He is at peace now and deserves to be laid to rest respectfully,' the GoFundMe page says.